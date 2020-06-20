2002 3rd Street #205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very Spacious 3-level Loft, 2 Bedrooms, Laundry, Storage, &; Parking Included! Next to UCSF Medical Center, Mission Bay! Spacious &; Sunny 3-level Loft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Storage &; Parking Included, in Dogpatch This fantastic loft features a generous open floor plan, including 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. The condo boasts: ~ Approximately 1350sqft ~ High ceilings ~ Large gourmet kitchen ~ Newer stainless steel appliances (induction stove) ~ Washer/dryer combo ~ Walk-in closet ~ Custom Elfa closet ~ Recessed lighting throughout ~ Blackout shades and blinds ~ Pergo maple floors throughout ~ 2 separate entrances ~ 2 balconies ~ Radiant heating ~ 1-car garage parking ~ Large storage locker ~ and so much more Available now Water and garbage included Tenants responsible for HOA move-in/move-out fees. No smoking No pets No elevator in building Enjoy the great entertainment options and amenities in the Dogpatch, including AT&;T Park, Esprit Park, Woods Yard Park, Warm Water Cove Park, and fabulous views of the bay! This condo is conveniently located just steps from UCSF Medical Center, MUNI Metro T-line, 22nd St. Caltrain station, Interstate 280, 101, and 80, and so much more! Danny Liu e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com t: 415.533.6680 Corcoran Global Living | 2523 California St | San Francisco, CA 94115 Realtor, Agent Lic. #01930178