Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

2002 3rd Street #205

2002 3rd Street · (415) 533-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2002 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

Amenities

Very Spacious 3-level Loft, 2 Bedrooms, Laundry, Storage, &amp;; Parking Included! Next to UCSF Medical Center, Mission Bay! Spacious &amp;; Sunny 3-level Loft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Storage &amp;; Parking Included, in Dogpatch This fantastic loft features a generous open floor plan, including 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. The condo boasts: ~ Approximately 1350sqft ~ High ceilings ~ Large gourmet kitchen ~ Newer stainless steel appliances (induction stove) ~ Washer/dryer combo ~ Walk-in closet ~ Custom Elfa closet ~ Recessed lighting throughout ~ Blackout shades and blinds ~ Pergo maple floors throughout ~ 2 separate entrances ~ 2 balconies ~ Radiant heating ~ 1-car garage parking ~ Large storage locker ~ and so much more Available now Water and garbage included Tenants responsible for HOA move-in/move-out fees. No smoking No pets No elevator in building Enjoy the great entertainment options and amenities in the Dogpatch, including AT&amp;;T Park, Esprit Park, Woods Yard Park, Warm Water Cove Park, and fabulous views of the bay! This condo is conveniently located just steps from UCSF Medical Center, MUNI Metro T-line, 22nd St. Caltrain station, Interstate 280, 101, and 80, and so much more! Danny Liu e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com t: 415.533.6680 Corcoran Global Living | 2523 California St | San Francisco, CA 94115 Realtor, Agent Lic. #01930178

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 3rd Street #205 have any available units?
2002 3rd Street #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 3rd Street #205 have?
Some of 2002 3rd Street #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 3rd Street #205 currently offering any rent specials?
2002 3rd Street #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 3rd Street #205 pet-friendly?
No, 2002 3rd Street #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2002 3rd Street #205 offer parking?
Yes, 2002 3rd Street #205 does offer parking.
Does 2002 3rd Street #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 3rd Street #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 3rd Street #205 have a pool?
No, 2002 3rd Street #205 does not have a pool.
Does 2002 3rd Street #205 have accessible units?
No, 2002 3rd Street #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 3rd Street #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 3rd Street #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
