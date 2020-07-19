185 1/2 Sussex St, San Francisco, CA 94131 Glen Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
- Upstairs bedroom has full walk-in closet - Newer kitchen stainless-steel appliances - In unit washing machine and dryer! - Recently painted with newer windows and patio door - Both floors have access to deck and shared backyard. - Large backyard with views - On a nice and quiet street in secluded Glen Park - 1/3 of a mile to charming neighborhood restaurants, cafes and stores (0.3 mile) - Less than half a mile to Glen Park BART station (0.4 mile) -Security deposit equivalent to 1 month's rent -Cat ok w/additional deposit -Tenant pays all utilities (water & trash bills split with upstairs unit)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
San Francisco Ordinance
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.