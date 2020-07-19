All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1840 Washington Sreet, #603.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1840 Washington Sreet, #603
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1840 Washington Sreet, #603

1840 Washington Street · (415) 515-4329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1840 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 · Avail. now

$4,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1BR/1BA – Modern, Luxurious Pac Heights View Condo w/Parking- PROGRESSIVE - 1BR/1BA – Modern, Luxurious Pac Heights View Condo w/Parking- PROGRESSIVE

1840 Washington Street is a boutique condominium building built in 2012 and consists of only 26 high end construction homes. Unit 603 is spacious, luxurious south facing unit with tons of natural daylight. Approx. 837 sq. ft. (per land surveyor) – spacious 1 bedroom unit, comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample counter-tops, sleek contemporary cabinetry and an in unit washer/dryer. Plus open south facing views, garage parking, and rooftop deck!

Interior Amenities:
- Abundant Closet Space – walk in closet with custom built ins
- Hardwood Floors in living areas, carpeted bedroom
- Stainless Steel Appliances, including Bosch dishwasher, gas stove and oven, side by side refrigerator
- Dining area off kitchen
- Spacious living room with private balcony
- In unit Bosch washer and dryer
- Large bedroom and good size bathroom with shower over tub
- Custom lighting, custom window coverings

Community Amenities:
- Elevator building
- Roof Deck with panoramic city views and grille

Rent $4200.00
Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent
12 month minimum lease
Ready for occupancy
No pets but we do comply with all the applicable laws
Water and trash paid by owner
Parking available for an additional $250.00 per month
Designated, good size walk in storage unit included in rent.

Please call / text 1-415-680-7546 or reply to this ad.

LOCATION: 1840 Washington Street @ Franklin Street

CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4140787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 have any available units?
1840 Washington Sreet, #603 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 have?
Some of 1840 Washington Sreet, #603's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Washington Sreet, #603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 offers parking.
Does 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 have a pool?
No, 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 have accessible units?
No, 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Washington Sreet, #603 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1840 Washington Sreet, #603?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2200 Leavenworth Street
2200 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
340 Church
340 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity