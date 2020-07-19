1840 Washington Sreet, #603

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

1BR/1BA – Modern, Luxurious Pac Heights View Condo w/Parking- PROGRESSIVE - 1BR/1BA – Modern, Luxurious Pac Heights View Condo w/Parking- PROGRESSIVE



1840 Washington Street is a boutique condominium building built in 2012 and consists of only 26 high end construction homes. Unit 603 is spacious, luxurious south facing unit with tons of natural daylight. Approx. 837 sq. ft. (per land surveyor) – spacious 1 bedroom unit, comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample counter-tops, sleek contemporary cabinetry and an in unit washer/dryer. Plus open south facing views, garage parking, and rooftop deck!



Interior Amenities:

- Abundant Closet Space – walk in closet with custom built ins

- Hardwood Floors in living areas, carpeted bedroom

- Stainless Steel Appliances, including Bosch dishwasher, gas stove and oven, side by side refrigerator

- Dining area off kitchen

- Spacious living room with private balcony

- In unit Bosch washer and dryer

- Large bedroom and good size bathroom with shower over tub

- Custom lighting, custom window coverings



Community Amenities:

- Elevator building

- Roof Deck with panoramic city views and grille



Rent $4200.00

Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent

12 month minimum lease

Ready for occupancy

No pets but we do comply with all the applicable laws

Water and trash paid by owner

Parking available for an additional $250.00 per month

Designated, good size walk in storage unit included in rent.



Please call / text 1-415-680-7546 or reply to this ad.



LOCATION: 1840 Washington Street @ Franklin Street



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group, Inc.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4140787)