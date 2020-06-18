1818 Broadway Street #401

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious Pacific Heights 1 bedroom Condo with balcony! - Virtual Tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VNUUgHusCbp&mls=1



Available furnished or Unfurnished



Comfort awaits you at this comfortable Pac Heights 1 bedroom condominium. This 4th floor condo has a warm and sunlit living and dining area complete with decorative fireplace. A small balcony offers an escape for fresh air or views of historic Broadway. The apartment also has a sleeper sofa and with 1 and 2/3 bath it is perfect for the occasional guest.

The large bedroom is located on the opposite side of the apartment overlooking a large open air atrium. This side of the building is free of street noise and allows for a restful night's sleep. A large built-in closet system extends the length of the bedroom wall and provides ample storage and custom lighting. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, a large walk-in rainfall shower, heated floors, and comes stocked with a welcome amenity from Lather bath products.



Relax further from the building's shared rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Alcatraz. From this 6th floor roof deck you can see that this sleepy Pacific Heights condo is actually just steps to bustling Union Street. Union Street (Cow Hollow) is lined with boutique shops, restaurants, and night life. The Walk Score of this location is 97 = a walker's paradise. If you do decide to venture off and leave your car in the secure parking space (additional $225 per month), transit is easy and plentiful with a score of 93.



No smoking. No pets allowed.

Parking Available for $225 per month



