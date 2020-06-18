All apartments in San Francisco
1818 Broadway Street #401
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1818 Broadway Street #401

1818 Broadway · (415) 447-2006 ext. 2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1818 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1818 Broadway Street #401 · Avail. now

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Pacific Heights 1 bedroom Condo with balcony! - Virtual Tour
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VNUUgHusCbp&mls=1

Available furnished or Unfurnished

Comfort awaits you at this comfortable Pac Heights 1 bedroom condominium. This 4th floor condo has a warm and sunlit living and dining area complete with decorative fireplace. A small balcony offers an escape for fresh air or views of historic Broadway. The apartment also has a sleeper sofa and with 1 and 2/3 bath it is perfect for the occasional guest.
The large bedroom is located on the opposite side of the apartment overlooking a large open air atrium. This side of the building is free of street noise and allows for a restful night's sleep. A large built-in closet system extends the length of the bedroom wall and provides ample storage and custom lighting. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, a large walk-in rainfall shower, heated floors, and comes stocked with a welcome amenity from Lather bath products.

Relax further from the building's shared rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Alcatraz. From this 6th floor roof deck you can see that this sleepy Pacific Heights condo is actually just steps to bustling Union Street. Union Street (Cow Hollow) is lined with boutique shops, restaurants, and night life. The Walk Score of this location is 97 = a walker's paradise. If you do decide to venture off and leave your car in the secure parking space (additional $225 per month), transit is easy and plentiful with a score of 93.

No smoking. No pets allowed.
Parking Available for $225 per month

BRE#01889201

(RLNE5671653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

