1805 Church Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, bath has vinyl plank floor and the rest of the apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, generous size kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance. Laundry on-site and parking available for an additional $250 month. Large storage room, shared yard for BBQ and hanging out.



**Please be aware of scammers. Only person to handle inquiries is Sally Brown at 415-524-5950.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.