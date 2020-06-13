All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:01 PM

1805 Church Street

1805 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Church Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Fairmount

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, bath has vinyl plank floor and the rest of the apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, generous size kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance. Laundry on-site and parking available for an additional $250 month. Large storage room, shared yard for BBQ and hanging out.

**Please be aware of scammers. Only person to handle inquiries is Sally Brown at 415-524-5950.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Church Street have any available units?
1805 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Church Street have?
Some of 1805 Church Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1805 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Church Street does offer parking.
Does 1805 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Church Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

