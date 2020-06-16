All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1740 Broadway #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1740 Broadway #304
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1740 Broadway #304

1740 Broadway · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1740 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1740 Broadway #304 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Prime San Francisco Location, Remodeled Modern 2BR/2BA, Views, Parking Avail, Private Showings Avail (1740 Broadway #304) - * $5,800/month annual lease
* Private laundry
* Views
* Building has two elevators
* Parking available for $300
* Sorry, no pet!
* Available: Now

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/TffBiN1JchU
ADDRESS: 1740 Broadway #304
HOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177

Gorgeous, third floor contemporary 2BR/2BA in a classic San Francisco apartment building. Apartment has just been fully, newly remodeled. Floors are hardwood except in baths. Lighting is both inset and standard ceiling lamps. Bay window in the living room provides lots of light and provides a view of the north bay, including the Golden Gate Bridge. Large open living room has a wall-length kitchen with island at the far end. Island can easily seat three on the living room side. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Stacked washer and dryer are in a closet nearby.

Both bedrooms have marble baths. Baths have shower stalls. Living room, hallway, and both bedrooms have lit closets. Second bedroom has direct access to the main bath.

Building is located on Broadway between Franklin and Gough. It has two elevators and offers parking for an additional fee. It's just 1.5 blocks to shopping and dining on Polk Street, 3.5 blocks from Lafayette Park. Walk Score is 95. Transit Score is 94. Bus lines 1, 10, 12, 27, 45, 47 and 49 are all within walking distance.

Sorry, no pet!

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell

(RLNE5204400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Broadway #304 have any available units?
1740 Broadway #304 has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Broadway #304 have?
Some of 1740 Broadway #304's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Broadway #304 currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Broadway #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Broadway #304 pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Broadway #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1740 Broadway #304 offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Broadway #304 does offer parking.
Does 1740 Broadway #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Broadway #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Broadway #304 have a pool?
No, 1740 Broadway #304 does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Broadway #304 have accessible units?
No, 1740 Broadway #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Broadway #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Broadway #304 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1740 Broadway #304?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1819 GOLDEN GATE
1819 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity