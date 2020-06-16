Amenities

Prime San Francisco Location, Remodeled Modern 2BR/2BA, Views, Parking Avail, Private Showings Avail (1740 Broadway #304) - * $5,800/month annual lease

* Private laundry

* Views

* Building has two elevators

* Parking available for $300

* Sorry, no pet!

* Available: Now



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/TffBiN1JchU

ADDRESS: 1740 Broadway #304

HOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177



Gorgeous, third floor contemporary 2BR/2BA in a classic San Francisco apartment building. Apartment has just been fully, newly remodeled. Floors are hardwood except in baths. Lighting is both inset and standard ceiling lamps. Bay window in the living room provides lots of light and provides a view of the north bay, including the Golden Gate Bridge. Large open living room has a wall-length kitchen with island at the far end. Island can easily seat three on the living room side. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Stacked washer and dryer are in a closet nearby.



Both bedrooms have marble baths. Baths have shower stalls. Living room, hallway, and both bedrooms have lit closets. Second bedroom has direct access to the main bath.



Building is located on Broadway between Franklin and Gough. It has two elevators and offers parking for an additional fee. It's just 1.5 blocks to shopping and dining on Polk Street, 3.5 blocks from Lafayette Park. Walk Score is 95. Transit Score is 94. Bus lines 1, 10, 12, 27, 45, 47 and 49 are all within walking distance.



Sorry, no pet!



Everest Mwamba

BRE# 01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell



(RLNE5204400)