1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203

** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION **

DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE



Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this 2 bed and 1 bath apartment unit is on the 2nd floor of the apartment complex, located between the border of Lower PacHeight and Japantown.



Within walking distance to plenty of popular restaurants, supermarkets, shopping district of Japantown, etc.



Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking



Rent:

- $3300 Rent + $3300 Security deposit

- Tenant will be responsible for PG&E (electricity and gas).

- Landlord will be responsible for water and garbage.

- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner as an additional insured.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)



If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:

https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=53103



If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval.



We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.



Agent Contact:

Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)

(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)



Henry Low (DRE#00852797)

Phone: 415-505-0303