Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203

1715 Webster Street · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 Webster Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Japantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION **
DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this 2 bed and 1 bath apartment unit is on the 2nd floor of the apartment complex, located between the border of Lower PacHeight and Japantown.

Within walking distance to plenty of popular restaurants, supermarkets, shopping district of Japantown, etc.

Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking

Rent:
- $3300 Rent + $3300 Security deposit
- Tenant will be responsible for PG&E (electricity and gas).
- Landlord will be responsible for water and garbage.
- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner as an additional insured.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)

If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:
https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=53103

If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval.

We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.

Agent Contact:
Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)
(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)

Henry Low (DRE#00852797)
Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 have any available units?
1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 offer parking?
No, 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 have a pool?
No, 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 have accessible units?
No, 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Webster Street, Unit 203 - 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
