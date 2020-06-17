All apartments in San Francisco
161 Shipley Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

161 Shipley Street

161 Shipley Street · (415) 447-2009
Location

161 Shipley Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 161 Shipley Street · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
Fully Furnished SOMA Condo - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH LOCATED IN SOMA/SOUTH OF MARKET!
Simple lovely home in the City of San Francisco

This 800 square foot condo was built in 1992. Beautiful hardwood floor in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen is fully equipped and the appliances are stainless steal. Small balcony is available. Lovely home suitable for a small family and colleagues.

The property is walking distance to the Moscone Center, half a block to Wholefoods, and a few blocks to Westfield mall, restaurants, theater, museum, Muni and Bart and more.

ABOUT THE SOMA/SOUTH OF MARKET NEIGHBORHOOD SoMa, or South of Market, is a vast, warehouse-filled district. It encompasses Mission Bay and South Beach, where the Giants play baseball at waterfront AT&T Park. Surrounding Yerba Buena Gardens is an arts center, sleek convention complex Moscone Center and several museums, including the acclaimed San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). The area is dotted with upscale dining options and high-energy nightclubs.

Presented by AMSI
DRE License #01254853
415-447-2009

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.

Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

https://www.amsires.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5611063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Shipley Street have any available units?
161 Shipley Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Shipley Street have?
Some of 161 Shipley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Shipley Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 Shipley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Shipley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Shipley Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 Shipley Street offer parking?
No, 161 Shipley Street does not offer parking.
Does 161 Shipley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Shipley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Shipley Street have a pool?
No, 161 Shipley Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 Shipley Street have accessible units?
No, 161 Shipley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Shipley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Shipley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
