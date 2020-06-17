161 Shipley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access media room dogs allowed

Fully Furnished SOMA Condo - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH LOCATED IN SOMA/SOUTH OF MARKET!

Simple lovely home in the City of San Francisco



This 800 square foot condo was built in 1992. Beautiful hardwood floor in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen is fully equipped and the appliances are stainless steal. Small balcony is available. Lovely home suitable for a small family and colleagues.



The property is walking distance to the Moscone Center, half a block to Wholefoods, and a few blocks to Westfield mall, restaurants, theater, museum, Muni and Bart and more.



ABOUT THE SOMA/SOUTH OF MARKET NEIGHBORHOOD SoMa, or South of Market, is a vast, warehouse-filled district. It encompasses Mission Bay and South Beach, where the Giants play baseball at waterfront AT&T Park. Surrounding Yerba Buena Gardens is an arts center, sleek convention complex Moscone Center and several museums, including the acclaimed San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). The area is dotted with upscale dining options and high-energy nightclubs.



Presented by AMSI

DRE License #01254853

415-447-2009



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5611063)