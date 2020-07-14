16 Montezuma Street

Amenities

Designer Home In Bernal - Views, Pkg, Yard| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough

In-person showings are welcome using COVID precautions of course!



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Fully renovated, luxurious, spacious (approx 2,251 sf) and modern designer home in coveted Northwest Bernal by the architect of Post Ranch Inn. Plenty of privacy and natural light, and sweeping panoramic views from Bay Bridge to Noe Valley available from master bedroom, living room, and second bedroom. Open floor plan layout for living, dining and kitchen spaces with polished hardwood floors and freshly painted walls. Chef's spacious kitchen features a Wolf range, stainless steel appliances, and new silent dishwasher. Two large decks, patio right off the kitchen and dining area, and a private backyard accessible both from the kitchen and the master bedroom suite. The manicured backyard is filled with lush plants and is equipped with a firepit and gas heater on the main deck. Luxurious light-filled master suite, with remote control blackout shades and designer master bathroom renovated just a few months ago. Master bathroom includes heated floors, city views, and Italian design fixtures. Master bedroom opens out onto your own private deck with sweeping city views. All bedrooms are equipped with ample closet space designed by California closets. Brand new top of the line washer and dryer. One-car garage with tons of storage space. With a WalkScore of 96, you are within easy distance of the many shopping and dining options on Valencia Street, 24th street, and Cortland Ave. Nearby Bernal Hill and Precita parks are within 10 minute walk, as well as 24th Bart station, & tech shuttle pickup stops. SFO airport and 2 beaches just a 15 minute drive away.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $9,200/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities: Deck, Patio & Yard

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: August 2, 2020

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None. Owner will provide gardener.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In Unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

