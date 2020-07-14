All apartments in San Francisco
16 Montezuma Street
16 Montezuma Street

16 Montezuma Street · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Montezuma Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 Montezuma Street · Avail. now

$9,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2251 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Designer Home In Bernal - Views, Pkg, Yard| Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough
In-person showings are welcome using COVID precautions of course!

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Fully renovated, luxurious, spacious (approx 2,251 sf) and modern designer home in coveted Northwest Bernal by the architect of Post Ranch Inn. Plenty of privacy and natural light, and sweeping panoramic views from Bay Bridge to Noe Valley available from master bedroom, living room, and second bedroom. Open floor plan layout for living, dining and kitchen spaces with polished hardwood floors and freshly painted walls. Chef's spacious kitchen features a Wolf range, stainless steel appliances, and new silent dishwasher. Two large decks, patio right off the kitchen and dining area, and a private backyard accessible both from the kitchen and the master bedroom suite. The manicured backyard is filled with lush plants and is equipped with a firepit and gas heater on the main deck. Luxurious light-filled master suite, with remote control blackout shades and designer master bathroom renovated just a few months ago. Master bathroom includes heated floors, city views, and Italian design fixtures. Master bedroom opens out onto your own private deck with sweeping city views. All bedrooms are equipped with ample closet space designed by California closets. Brand new top of the line washer and dryer. One-car garage with tons of storage space. With a WalkScore of 96, you are within easy distance of the many shopping and dining options on Valencia Street, 24th street, and Cortland Ave. Nearby Bernal Hill and Precita parks are within 10 minute walk, as well as 24th Bart station, & tech shuttle pickup stops. SFO airport and 2 beaches just a 15 minute drive away.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $9,200/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Deck, Patio & Yard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: August 2, 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Owner will provide gardener.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In Unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5874595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

