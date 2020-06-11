Amenities
15 Bishop Street Available 07/01/20 TOTAL REMODEL 4BR/3BA/2GR 2200 sq/ft Home Panoramic East/Southern Views AVAIL Mid July - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING**
State of the art TOTAL REMODEL UNFURNISHED 4BR/3BA 2200 sq/ft home in Portola Heights has dual car garage, with panoramic Easter/Southern view, new home look & feel and is AVAILABLE Mid July.
REMODELED Kitchen
-NEW Stainless Kitchen Aid/Thermadore Appliances
-NEW Cabinetry
-NEW Corion Counters
REMODELED Baths
-NEW Tile floors
-NEW Cabinet
-NEW Tiled Showers
NEW Hardwood floors throughout
NEW Paint throughout
NEW Dual pane windows
NEW Fixtures Throughout
RECESSED Lighting throughout
NEW Washer and dryer
NEW Central Heat
LOTs and LOTs of Storage w LARGE storage above garage
Brunswick Black Wolf 7ft slate pool table in medium/game room
Minutes from 101/280 Freeways
Walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, parks:
San Bruno Ave 4 blocks
John McLaren Park 3 blocks
MUNI BUS
29 Sunset 2 blocks
56 Rutland 2 blocks
9/9R San Bruno 4 Blocks
8 Bayshore 4 blocks
MUNI Streetcar
K/T Ingelside/3rd St 10min walk
CalTrain
Bayshore Station 15min walk
Tenant pays all utilities
Address: 15 Bishop St. San Francisco, CA 94134
Cross Street: Ankeny
