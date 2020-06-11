Amenities

15 Bishop Street Available 07/01/20 TOTAL REMODEL 4BR/3BA/2GR 2200 sq/ft Home Panoramic East/Southern Views AVAIL Mid July - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING**



State of the art TOTAL REMODEL UNFURNISHED 4BR/3BA 2200 sq/ft home in Portola Heights has dual car garage, with panoramic Easter/Southern view, new home look & feel and is AVAILABLE Mid July.



REMODELED Kitchen

-NEW Stainless Kitchen Aid/Thermadore Appliances

-NEW Cabinetry

-NEW Corion Counters



REMODELED Baths

-NEW Tile floors

-NEW Cabinet

-NEW Tiled Showers



NEW Hardwood floors throughout

NEW Paint throughout

NEW Dual pane windows

NEW Fixtures Throughout

RECESSED Lighting throughout

NEW Washer and dryer

NEW Central Heat



LOTs and LOTs of Storage w LARGE storage above garage



Brunswick Black Wolf 7ft slate pool table in medium/game room



Minutes from 101/280 Freeways



Walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, parks:

San Bruno Ave 4 blocks

John McLaren Park 3 blocks



MUNI BUS

29 Sunset 2 blocks

56 Rutland 2 blocks

9/9R San Bruno 4 Blocks

8 Bayshore 4 blocks



MUNI Streetcar

K/T Ingelside/3rd St 10min walk



CalTrain

Bayshore Station 15min walk



Tenant pays all utilities



Address: 15 Bishop St. San Francisco, CA 94134



Cross Street: Ankeny



