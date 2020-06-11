All apartments in San Francisco
15 Bishop Street

15 Bishop Street · (415) 649-7685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Bishop Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
Visitacion Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Bishop Street · Avail. Jul 1

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
15 Bishop Street Available 07/01/20 TOTAL REMODEL 4BR/3BA/2GR 2200 sq/ft Home Panoramic East/Southern Views AVAIL Mid July - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING**

State of the art TOTAL REMODEL UNFURNISHED 4BR/3BA 2200 sq/ft home in Portola Heights has dual car garage, with panoramic Easter/Southern view, new home look & feel and is AVAILABLE Mid July.

REMODELED Kitchen
-NEW Stainless Kitchen Aid/Thermadore Appliances
-NEW Cabinetry
-NEW Corion Counters

REMODELED Baths
-NEW Tile floors
-NEW Cabinet
-NEW Tiled Showers

NEW Hardwood floors throughout
NEW Paint throughout
NEW Dual pane windows
NEW Fixtures Throughout
RECESSED Lighting throughout
NEW Washer and dryer
NEW Central Heat

LOTs and LOTs of Storage w LARGE storage above garage

Brunswick Black Wolf 7ft slate pool table in medium/game room

Minutes from 101/280 Freeways

Walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, parks:
San Bruno Ave 4 blocks
John McLaren Park 3 blocks

MUNI BUS
29 Sunset 2 blocks
56 Rutland 2 blocks
9/9R San Bruno 4 Blocks
8 Bayshore 4 blocks

MUNI Streetcar
K/T Ingelside/3rd St 10min walk

CalTrain
Bayshore Station 15min walk

Tenant pays all utilities

Address: 15 Bishop St. San Francisco, CA 94134

Cross Street: Ankeny

Please view our additional listings at: http://baypropertygroup.com/lvacancies

(RLNE4372101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Bishop Street have any available units?
15 Bishop Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Bishop Street have?
Some of 15 Bishop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Bishop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 15 Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Bishop Street does offer parking.
Does 15 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Bishop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 15 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
