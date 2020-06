Amenities

Address: 145 Laurel #10, San Francisco CA 94118 Neighborhood: Presidio Heights Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Style: Apartment Parking: Street Security Deposit: $9,200 Rent: $9,000 This home is location on Laurel and Washington Street - You are greeted by a formal entry foyer. This unit has a large formal dining room and formal living room complete with decorative fireplace and South Eastern Views. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Each bedroom has an en-suite option. Kitchen has granite counters and cabinets for ample storage. Visit 145 Laurel today. Features: -Elevator Access -Formal Dining -Formal Living -Fireplace -Formal Living Room -South East Facing Unit To view this property please call/text 415.500.1397 Rafael Davis Director of Leasing Chandler Properties DRE #01901416