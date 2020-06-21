All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641

140 South Van Ness Avenue · (415) 294-1640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South of Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
yoga
conference room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
bbq/grill
yoga
Jr. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Condo @ 140 South Van Ness - **Video Walk Through Available - **********Video Walk Through available upon request**********

Jr. 1 Bed,1 Bath 6th floor unit at 140 South Van Ness. The unit is conveniently located in a beautiful and well maintained building in SOMA and borders The Mission. The unit itself includes plenty of closet space, wood flooring throughout, and an open layout. The bedroom is an unenclosed room with a partitioned wall with closet. The kitchen is located at the opposite side of the partitioned wall and includes stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, and stove. The unit also includes a stackable washer and dryer, and TV wall mount.

Features:
- Large Alcove style Bedroom (Approx. 7' x 10')
- 1 BATH
- Living/Dining Area (Approx. 16' x 14')
- 4 Closets for plenty of storage
- Wood flooring throughout
- In-Unit Washer and Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances

Amenities:
- Gym w/Yoga Room
- Laundry Locker services in Building
- Conference Room
- Community Outdoor Area with BBQ
- Secured Building with Dial by name access
- Convenient to Van Ness Avenue & Valencia Street which feature many shops and restaurants
- Tech Shuttles approx. 5 Minute walk @ Market/Van Ness Ave.
- Walk Score of 96, Rider Score of 100, and Bike score of 99
- Approx 6 minute walk to SFTMA F, N, L, and J

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $2,850
- Tenant pay Building Move-In and Out Fee & Deposit
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E
- Owner pay Water and Trash
- No Smoking & No Pets

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE2627226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 have any available units?
140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 have?
Some of 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 currently offering any rent specials?
140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 pet-friendly?
No, 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 offer parking?
No, 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 does not offer parking.
Does 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 have a pool?
No, 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 does not have a pool.
Does 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 have accessible units?
No, 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

500 BARTLETT Street
500 Bartlett Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
124 MASON
124 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94102
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2115 HYDE Street
2115 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity