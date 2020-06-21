140 South Van Ness Avenue, Unit# 641

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel gym yoga conference room

Jr. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Condo @ 140 South Van Ness - **Video Walk Through Available - **********Video Walk Through available upon request**********



Jr. 1 Bed,1 Bath 6th floor unit at 140 South Van Ness. The unit is conveniently located in a beautiful and well maintained building in SOMA and borders The Mission. The unit itself includes plenty of closet space, wood flooring throughout, and an open layout. The bedroom is an unenclosed room with a partitioned wall with closet. The kitchen is located at the opposite side of the partitioned wall and includes stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, and stove. The unit also includes a stackable washer and dryer, and TV wall mount.



Features:

- Large Alcove style Bedroom (Approx. 7' x 10')

- 1 BATH

- Living/Dining Area (Approx. 16' x 14')

- 4 Closets for plenty of storage

- Wood flooring throughout

- In-Unit Washer and Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances



Amenities:

- Gym w/Yoga Room

- Laundry Locker services in Building

- Conference Room

- Community Outdoor Area with BBQ

- Secured Building with Dial by name access

- Convenient to Van Ness Avenue & Valencia Street which feature many shops and restaurants

- Tech Shuttles approx. 5 Minute walk @ Market/Van Ness Ave.

- Walk Score of 96, Rider Score of 100, and Bike score of 99

- Approx 6 minute walk to SFTMA F, N, L, and J



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $2,850

- Tenant pay Building Move-In and Out Fee & Deposit

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant PG&E

- Owner pay Water and Trash

- No Smoking & No Pets



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



(RLNE2627226)