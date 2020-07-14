1265 Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage lobby

1265 Washington occupies a central Nob Hill location equal parts stunning views, plentiful amenities, and easy access to some of the best San Francisco has to offer. Built in 1924, 1265 Washington showcases era-specific exterior accents that pair wonderfully with its classically tiled lobby floor and ornamental crown molding. Inside are four stories of standout features - contemporary conveniences include garage access, on-site laundry, and a large backyard with classic Nob Hill vistas - with units featuring hardwood floors, modern appliances, and more.Just two blocks from Grace Cathedral and dog-friendly Huntington Park, 1265 Washington residents enjoy excellent restaurants, bars, and entertainment just steps from their front door. Legendary tiki bar Tonga Room is just blocks away, local Italian favorite Venticello is on the corner of Washington and Taylor, and The Masonic brings world-renowned touring acts. With Downtown, the Financial District, the Polk Street retail corridor, Chinatown, and North Beach among the nearby neighborhoods accessible by foot or world-class public transportation (including cable car), 1265 Washington is perfect for commuters or anyone looking to explore beautiful San Francisco. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.