All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1265 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1265 Washington Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

1265 Washington Street

1265 Washington Street · (415) 494-4692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1265 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1265 Washington Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
1265 Washington occupies a central Nob Hill location equal parts stunning views, plentiful amenities, and easy access to some of the best San Francisco has to offer. Built in 1924, 1265 Washington showcases era-specific exterior accents that pair wonderfully with its classically tiled lobby floor and ornamental crown molding. Inside are four stories of standout features - contemporary conveniences include garage access, on-site laundry, and a large backyard with classic Nob Hill vistas - with units featuring hardwood floors, modern appliances, and more.Just two blocks from Grace Cathedral and dog-friendly Huntington Park, 1265 Washington residents enjoy excellent restaurants, bars, and entertainment just steps from their front door. Legendary tiki bar Tonga Room is just blocks away, local Italian favorite Venticello is on the corner of Washington and Taylor, and The Masonic brings world-renowned touring acts. With Downtown, the Financial District, the Polk Street retail corridor, Chinatown, and North Beach among the nearby neighborhoods accessible by foot or world-class public transportation (including cable car), 1265 Washington is perfect for commuters or anyone looking to explore beautiful San Francisco. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Washington Street have any available units?
1265 Washington Street has 4 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Washington Street have?
Some of 1265 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 1265 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1265 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1265 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1265 Washington Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94109
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
3474 17th St
3474 17th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity