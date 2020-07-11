1260 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly green community

Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company. Travelers who flock to gawk at Lombard Street’s squiggly dimensions get swept up in Russian Hill’s charm and stay a while – some stick around long enough to become locals. You could be next! Explore eclectic eateries, boutiques and quaint cafes that line the area’s main streets, Hyde and Polk and you’ll feel right at home.



Sophisticated and smart, with major curb appeal, this sunny building is perched on a quiet stretch of Broadway. Bay windows keep the space light, bright and airy, while sleek updates to the kitchen and bath give this old school residence a new lease on life.



