1260 Broadway
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:10 AM

1260 Broadway

1260 Broadway St · (415) 965-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1260 Broadway St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
green community
Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company. Travelers who flock to gawk at Lombard Street’s squiggly dimensions get swept up in Russian Hill’s charm and stay a while – some stick around long enough to become locals. You could be next! Explore eclectic eateries, boutiques and quaint cafes that line the area’s main streets, Hyde and Polk and you’ll feel right at home.

Sophisticated and smart, with major curb appeal, this sunny building is perched on a quiet stretch of Broadway. Bay windows keep the space light, bright and airy, while sleek updates to the kitchen and bath give this old school residence a new lease on life.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Broadway have any available units?
1260 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Broadway have?
Some of 1260 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1260 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Broadway offers parking.
Does 1260 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1260 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1260 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

