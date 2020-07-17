Amenities

PLEASE NOTE: This unit is COMING SOON. First available showing is after July 1. ********************************************** Rental Qualifications to view this unit in person: - Income must be 3x rent - Good credit and references - Move in date- Available July 5 - If you are unable to view this unit in person, please let us know and we can accommodate. ******************************** This stunning, newly constructed unit includes a spacious living room that you walk into. Lots of natural light, southern facing unit. Spectacular kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances (Whirlpool refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave), all white cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Two medium-sized bedrooms with Ikea wardrobe built in closets. Unit includes a master bedroom w/ a spacious bathroom. An additional full bathroom is located in the hallway. The concrete floors brings an industrial atmosphere to this unit. Blomberg washer and dryer in unit. Key Features - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom (1,100 sq foot) - Bright and spacious and modern Unit - Newly constructed with everything new including appliances - Cordless up/down shades in all windows - Master bath features stand up shower / guest bath includes tub - Built in wardrobe closet system - Secure semi-private entrance - Forced air heat delivery with thermostat - Kitchen includes lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and dishwasher - 100 sq ft. shared patio area - Laundry in unit - Monkey Brains ISP available in building - Merv-13 air filtration. Location: - 124 Laguna St #A - Hayes Valley - Near Market St - Near all the food and drink in the lower Haight Lease Terms: - Rent: $4,500 - One year lease - Security deposit 1.5 x rent - Utilities paid by owner: Garbage - Utilities paid by tenant: PG&E, Water - Pet Friendly ( w/ some restrictions) - Non-smoking unit - Available 7/5



