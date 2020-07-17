All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:47 PM

124 Laguna St.

124 Laguna St · (650) 761-2548
Location

124 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Mint Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
PLEASE NOTE: This unit is COMING SOON. First available showing is after July 1. ********************************************** Rental Qualifications to view this unit in person: - Income must be 3x rent - Good credit and references - Move in date- Available July 5 - If you are unable to view this unit in person, please let us know and we can accommodate. ******************************** This stunning, newly constructed unit includes a spacious living room that you walk into. Lots of natural light, southern facing unit. Spectacular kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances (Whirlpool refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave), all white cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Two medium-sized bedrooms with Ikea wardrobe built in closets. Unit includes a master bedroom w/ a spacious bathroom. An additional full bathroom is located in the hallway. The concrete floors brings an industrial atmosphere to this unit. Blomberg washer and dryer in unit. Key Features - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom (1,100 sq foot) - Bright and spacious and modern Unit - Newly constructed with everything new including appliances - Cordless up/down shades in all windows - Master bath features stand up shower / guest bath includes tub - Built in wardrobe closet system - Secure semi-private entrance - Forced air heat delivery with thermostat - Kitchen includes lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and dishwasher - 100 sq ft. shared patio area - Laundry in unit - Monkey Brains ISP available in building - Merv-13 air filtration. Location: - 124 Laguna St #A - Hayes Valley - Near Market St - Near all the food and drink in the lower Haight Lease Terms: - Rent: $4,500 - One year lease - Security deposit 1.5 x rent - Utilities paid by owner: Garbage - Utilities paid by tenant: PG&E, Water - Pet Friendly ( w/ some restrictions) - Non-smoking unit - Available 7/5

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Laguna St. have any available units?
124 Laguna St. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Laguna St. have?
Some of 124 Laguna St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Laguna St. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Laguna St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Laguna St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Laguna St. is pet friendly.
Does 124 Laguna St. offer parking?
No, 124 Laguna St. does not offer parking.
Does 124 Laguna St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Laguna St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Laguna St. have a pool?
Yes, 124 Laguna St. has a pool.
Does 124 Laguna St. have accessible units?
No, 124 Laguna St. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Laguna St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Laguna St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

