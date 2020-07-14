All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

106 SANCHEZ

106 Sanchez St · (415) 236-5148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Duboce Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 014 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 106 SANCHEZ.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cable included
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
alarm system
green community
Don’t be obtuse – Duboce Triangle has all the right angles. Easy MUNI and bike commute plus chill vibe and fun bar scene add up to a winning neighborhood. Play fetch with the four-legged locals at Duboce Park, win over the karaoke crowd at the Mint, and be a pinball legend at Brewcade. Bonus round: The Mission, Castro and Haight are all steps away.

Must love dogs! You don’t actually have to, but it wouldn’t hurt. This pet-friendly apartment is just a few paces away from the City’s most popular dog park. On-site Zipcar make weekend getaways easy and beautiful interior touches make it a great place for a staycation.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 SANCHEZ have any available units?
106 SANCHEZ has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 SANCHEZ have?
Some of 106 SANCHEZ's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 SANCHEZ currently offering any rent specials?
106 SANCHEZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 SANCHEZ pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 SANCHEZ is pet friendly.
Does 106 SANCHEZ offer parking?
No, 106 SANCHEZ does not offer parking.
Does 106 SANCHEZ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 SANCHEZ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 SANCHEZ have a pool?
No, 106 SANCHEZ does not have a pool.
Does 106 SANCHEZ have accessible units?
No, 106 SANCHEZ does not have accessible units.
Does 106 SANCHEZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 SANCHEZ has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

