106 SANCHEZ

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated cable included oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry alarm system green community

Don’t be obtuse – Duboce Triangle has all the right angles. Easy MUNI and bike commute plus chill vibe and fun bar scene add up to a winning neighborhood. Play fetch with the four-legged locals at Duboce Park, win over the karaoke crowd at the Mint, and be a pinball legend at Brewcade. Bonus round: The Mission, Castro and Haight are all steps away.



Must love dogs! You don’t actually have to, but it wouldn’t hurt. This pet-friendly apartment is just a few paces away from the City’s most popular dog park. On-site Zipcar make weekend getaways easy and beautiful interior touches make it a great place for a staycation.



