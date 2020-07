Amenities

Welcome home to The Missions at Rio Vista in sunny San Diego, California. You will find our beautiful community centrally located just minutes away from the major freeways, and walking distance to shopping centers, movie theaters, and restaurants. We are an easy commute to major universities such as: SDSU, USD, AI and UCSD. Whether it is going Downtown, relaxing at one of the sunny beaches in San Diego, taking a trolley ride to Old Town or strolling along the San Diego River, you will always be close to home!



The Missions at Rio Vista offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that were designed to best fit your needs. Our homes have an all-electric gourmet kitchen complete with a breakfast bar, and spectacular views from your own private balcony/patio. Our homes feature plush wall-to-wall carpeting, nine foot ceilings, crown molding, full-size washers/dryers, large walk-in closets, intrusion alarms, and central air conditioning/heating.



The Missions at Rio Vista offers many co