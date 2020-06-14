/
1 bedroom apartments
233 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1117 Helix Street
1117 Helix Street, La Presa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included.
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4512 Parks Avenue #16
4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
723 sqft
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom.
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
656 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Grantville
5 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
714 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Allied Gardens
32 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Grantville
23 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
953 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Grantville
28 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
925 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
649 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
La Mesa
16 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
