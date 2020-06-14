/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
129 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in National City, CA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
National City
1 Unit Available
Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harborside
7 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2
6248 Childs Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
450 sqft
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!! New appliances: fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d AC & heating No pets Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet Street
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Little Italy
21 Units Available
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
994 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ocean Crest
4 Units Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
996 sqft
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
11 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
767 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Harborview
11 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
679 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Core-Columbia
43 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
721 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
35 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
743 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
698 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
East Village
17 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
720 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Core-Columbia
25 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Village
284 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
637 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Little Italy
17 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
860 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
755 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Similar Pages
National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational City 3 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with BalconyNational City Apartments with GarageNational City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA