1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM
73 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poway, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Poway
17 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
728 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Poway
2 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
640 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:39pm
Poway
8 Units Available
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Poway
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Sabre Springs
15 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
595 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Carmel Mountain
15 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
626 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 03:13pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
632 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12290-3207 Corte Sabio
12290 Corte Sabio, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
898 sqft
$500 off 1st Months Rent for this Bright Top Floor Condo!! - You will enjoy this spacious condo with a detail to upgrades! The vaulted ceilings gives this home marvelous open space, and a bright paint throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
15054 Avenida Venusto
15054 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
704 sqft
This beautiful LOWER LEVEL NO STAIRS condo offers the best location which is both quiet but equally close to freeway w/ all the comforts and conveniences of shopping, parks, schools and restaurants! You will love the entry level unit that is large
Results within 5 miles of Poway
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Mira Mesa
11 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
761 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rancho Penasquitos
17 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
663 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
703 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mira Mesa
38 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
734 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Miramar Ranch North
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 05:39am
10 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
741 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
754 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mira Mesa
29 Units Available
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
682 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kit Carson
14 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
768 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 9 at 05:54pm
Scripps Ranch
6 Units Available
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
Visit Scripps Landing today to fully grasp the beauty of this notable community. The central location of Scripps Ranch, along with its character and easy access to shopping, make it a prime destination.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mira Mesa
1 Unit Available
8367 Capricorn Way #2
8367 Capricorn Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
572 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 1BR 1BA Condo in Mira Mesa - Just completely renovated 1BR 1BA Condo in Mira Mesa.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Scripps Ranch
1 Unit Available
9829 Caminito Marlock # 41
9829 Caminito Marlock, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
688 sqft
9829 Caminito Marlock # 41 Available 07/01/20 Lower Unit Available in Scripps Woods Community - - Enclosed Patio - Lower Unit - Coin Laundry On Site - 2 Assigned Parking Spots - Refrigerator Included - Water and Trash Paid Application Fee:
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Mira Mesa
1 Unit Available
10232 Black Mountain Road
10232 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
686 sqft
This Mira Mesa condo is a beautiful second floor unit! Enjoy the spacious living room, galley kitchen, and walk in closet! The kitchen features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
15363 Maturin Dr
15363 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
540 sqft
Lovely premium 1 br 1 bath ground condo with patio.Granite kitchen All Stainless Steel Appliances plus washer/Dryer.Great common pool,spa,tennis,rec center,fitness center.Walk to school.Near transportation hub.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
18585 Caminito Pasadero Unit 431
18585 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom unit in the gated community.
