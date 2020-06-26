All apartments in San Diego
9980 Scripps Vista Way #103

9980 Scripps Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

9980 Scripps Vista Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 Available 07/10/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in Scripps! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in Scripps!
2 bedroom 2.5 baths with attached 2 car garage!

Best location!
Easy access to freeways and yet quiet!
Well managed community with tons of amenities
just named a few - tennis court, putting practice area, pool, spa ...
Our unit is at the back of the community away for noise
Releaxing front porch area facing the green area of the community

Exceptionally high ceiling for both floors
Kitchen offers great counter space + tons of cabinets for storage
Big windows overlook the front yard area! You can greet you guests while preparing the gourmet dinner!
Impressed by the huge room with great size dinning are and living room
Living room with cozy fireplace
Pass thru the sliding door and get into your patio
Whole unit is airy and bright

Both suites are on the upper floor
Master suite overlook the green area Offers great privacy

You have to see to appreciate all amenities offered by this great unit!

For the correct application, please call the office!

Top Notch Realty Inc. (858) 715-0688

(RLNE4956605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 have any available units?
9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 have?
Some of 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 currently offering any rent specials?
9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 pet-friendly?
No, 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 offer parking?
Yes, 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 offers parking.
Does 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 have a pool?
Yes, 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 has a pool.
Does 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 have accessible units?
No, 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
