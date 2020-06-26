Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

9980 Scripps Vista Way #103 Available 07/10/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in Scripps!

2 bedroom 2.5 baths with attached 2 car garage!



Best location!

Easy access to freeways and yet quiet!

Well managed community with tons of amenities

just named a few - tennis court, putting practice area, pool, spa ...

Our unit is at the back of the community away for noise

Releaxing front porch area facing the green area of the community



Exceptionally high ceiling for both floors

Kitchen offers great counter space + tons of cabinets for storage

Big windows overlook the front yard area! You can greet you guests while preparing the gourmet dinner!

Impressed by the huge room with great size dinning are and living room

Living room with cozy fireplace

Pass thru the sliding door and get into your patio

Whole unit is airy and bright



Both suites are on the upper floor

Master suite overlook the green area Offers great privacy



You have to see to appreciate all amenities offered by this great unit!



For the correct application, please call the office!



Top Notch Realty Inc. (858) 715-0688



