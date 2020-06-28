All apartments in San Diego
9949 Erma Rd Unit 204.
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

9949 Erma Rd Unit 204

9949 Erma Road · No Longer Available
Location

9949 Erma Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
MOVE IN PROMO! Scripps Ranch 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo w/ Parking, Laundry, Pool - Move In Promotion: Fully qualified applicants can choose to split the security deposit into two payments; half due by move in and the remaining half a month later. Review the requirements to rent below.

This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is available and ready for move in. Located in Scripps Ranch near Mira Mesa Blvd and I-15. Lake Miramar, Scripps Ranch High School, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment all very close by. The community has a pool and gym that residents will have access to. New paint. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms with tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Wall AC unit in the dining area of the kitchen. Fireplace and electric wall heaters for heat. Storage room on the stairway landing by the front door. Private balcony off the living room. There are 2 assigned parking spaces. Water/sewer and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and cable/internet. No pets allowed.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour Now.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1165956
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history. (650 minimum)
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 have any available units?
9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 have?
Some of 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9949 Erma Rd Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.

