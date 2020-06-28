9949 Erma Rd Unit 204.

Amenities

MOVE IN PROMO! Scripps Ranch 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo w/ Parking, Laundry, Pool - Move In Promotion: Fully qualified applicants can choose to split the security deposit into two payments; half due by move in and the remaining half a month later. Review the requirements to rent below.



This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is available and ready for move in. Located in Scripps Ranch near Mira Mesa Blvd and I-15. Lake Miramar, Scripps Ranch High School, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment all very close by. The community has a pool and gym that residents will have access to. New paint. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms with tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel. Wall AC unit in the dining area of the kitchen. Fireplace and electric wall heaters for heat. Storage room on the stairway landing by the front door. Private balcony off the living room. There are 2 assigned parking spaces. Water/sewer and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and cable/internet. No pets allowed.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour Now.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1165956

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history. (650 minimum)

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



No Pets Allowed



