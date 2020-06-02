Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9929 Erma #104 Available 04/06/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ~Move in ready! - 9929 Erma Road #104

San Diego CA 92131



2 bed 2 bath 900 sq ft



Rent: $2,025.00mo

Security Deposit: $2,025.00

Available April 6th



Granite Counters, laminate floors, Tiled Bathrooms and Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Bedroom, Washer/Dryer in unit, Patio, Fire Place, A/C, Swimming Pool, Fitness Center and it is Pet Friendly!!



Located east of Interstate 15, North of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and South of Poway.



Scripps Ranch is a coastal/inland bedroom community within the City of San Diego. Miramar Reservoir is located within Scripps Ranch and offers recreational boating and fishing.



Schools:

-Elementary schools

Dingeman Elementary School

E.B. Scripps Elementary School

Innovations Academy (K-8 public charter school)

Jerabek Elementary School

Miramar Ranch Elementary School

-Middle schools

Thurgood Marshall Middle School

-High schools

Scripps Ranch High School



Water, trash and sewer are included.



Gas and Electric are paid by the tenant.

Renter's Insurance required.

Small dogs and cats welcome.



Call Chris or email to view the property

(760) 992-3350

chrisg@ktesius.com



