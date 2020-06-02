All apartments in San Diego
9929 Erma #104
9929 Erma #104

9929 Erma Road · No Longer Available
Location

9929 Erma Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9929 Erma #104 Available 04/06/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ~Move in ready! - 9929 Erma Road #104
San Diego CA 92131

2 bed 2 bath 900 sq ft

Rent: $2,025.00mo
Security Deposit: $2,025.00
Available April 6th

Granite Counters, laminate floors, Tiled Bathrooms and Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Bedroom, Washer/Dryer in unit, Patio, Fire Place, A/C, Swimming Pool, Fitness Center and it is Pet Friendly!!

Located east of Interstate 15, North of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and South of Poway.

Scripps Ranch is a coastal/inland bedroom community within the City of San Diego. Miramar Reservoir is located within Scripps Ranch and offers recreational boating and fishing.

Schools:
-Elementary schools
Dingeman Elementary School
E.B. Scripps Elementary School
Innovations Academy (K-8 public charter school)
Jerabek Elementary School
Miramar Ranch Elementary School
-Middle schools
Thurgood Marshall Middle School
-High schools
Scripps Ranch High School

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Water, trash and sewer are included.

Gas and Electric are paid by the tenant.
Renter's Insurance required.
Small dogs and cats welcome.

Call Chris or email to view the property
(760) 992-3350
chrisg@ktesius.com

(RLNE3208236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 Erma #104 have any available units?
9929 Erma #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9929 Erma #104 have?
Some of 9929 Erma #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9929 Erma #104 currently offering any rent specials?
9929 Erma #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 Erma #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9929 Erma #104 is pet friendly.
Does 9929 Erma #104 offer parking?
No, 9929 Erma #104 does not offer parking.
Does 9929 Erma #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9929 Erma #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 Erma #104 have a pool?
Yes, 9929 Erma #104 has a pool.
Does 9929 Erma #104 have accessible units?
No, 9929 Erma #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 Erma #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9929 Erma #104 has units with dishwashers.
