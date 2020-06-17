All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
9773 Caminito Bolsa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:33 PM

9773 Caminito Bolsa

9773 Caminito Bolsa · (858) 815-3596
Location

9773 Caminito Bolsa, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PQ LOVELY 3 br 1.5 Baths 1 Car Garage town home.All appliances included.Large living room with designer premium tiles.Kitchen with refrigerator,range,microwave,dishwasher.Private patio with washer & Dryer.One car garage plus plenty of outdoor parking.All 3 br upstairs.Great convenient location to malls,Costco,Restaurants. unified blue ribbon schools.$2450 rent and $2450 deposit,good credit moves you in from July 1st.Water,Tenants pay electricity.Water,trash,common pool INCLUDED. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9773 Caminito Bolsa have any available units?
9773 Caminito Bolsa has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9773 Caminito Bolsa have?
Some of 9773 Caminito Bolsa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9773 Caminito Bolsa currently offering any rent specials?
9773 Caminito Bolsa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9773 Caminito Bolsa pet-friendly?
No, 9773 Caminito Bolsa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9773 Caminito Bolsa offer parking?
Yes, 9773 Caminito Bolsa does offer parking.
Does 9773 Caminito Bolsa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9773 Caminito Bolsa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9773 Caminito Bolsa have a pool?
Yes, 9773 Caminito Bolsa has a pool.
Does 9773 Caminito Bolsa have accessible units?
No, 9773 Caminito Bolsa does not have accessible units.
Does 9773 Caminito Bolsa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9773 Caminito Bolsa has units with dishwashers.
