9773 Caminito Bolsa

Amenities
PQ LOVELY 3 br 1.5 Baths 1 Car Garage town home.All appliances included.Large living room with designer premium tiles.Kitchen with refrigerator,range,microwave,dishwasher.Private patio with washer & Dryer.One car garage plus plenty of outdoor parking.All 3 br upstairs.Great convenient location to malls,Costco,Restaurants. unified blue ribbon schools.$2450 rent and $2450 deposit,good credit moves you in from July 1st.Water,Tenants pay electricity.Water,trash,common pool INCLUDED. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR!