9687 Oviedo Street Available 03/25/20 Penasquitos, 9687 Oviedo St, Nice Views, AC, Fireplace, 3 Car Garage with Opener. - Gorgeous 2 story home with nice views in North West Penasquitos, conveniently located near schools, shopping, YMCA, Library,parks and access to the 56 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room and formal dining rooms have vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen has a center island, wood floors and ceramic tile counters. Family room has wood floors and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors. Bedroom #1 has a small walk in closet and nice views. Bedroom #2 has wood floors, ceiling mounted light fixture and nice views. Upper hall bathroom has wood floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #3 has a ceiling mounted light fixture. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, nice views, 2 walk in closets with mirrored doors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



