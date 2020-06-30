All apartments in San Diego
9687 Oviedo Street
9687 Oviedo Street

9687 Oviedo Street · No Longer Available
Location

9687 Oviedo Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9687 Oviedo Street Available 03/25/20 Penasquitos, 9687 Oviedo St, Nice Views, AC, Fireplace, 3 Car Garage with Opener. - Gorgeous 2 story home with nice views in North West Penasquitos, conveniently located near schools, shopping, YMCA, Library,parks and access to the 56 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room and formal dining rooms have vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen has a center island, wood floors and ceramic tile counters. Family room has wood floors and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors. Bedroom #1 has a small walk in closet and nice views. Bedroom #2 has wood floors, ceiling mounted light fixture and nice views. Upper hall bathroom has wood floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #3 has a ceiling mounted light fixture. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, nice views, 2 walk in closets with mirrored doors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9687 Oviedo Street have any available units?
9687 Oviedo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9687 Oviedo Street have?
Some of 9687 Oviedo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9687 Oviedo Street currently offering any rent specials?
9687 Oviedo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9687 Oviedo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9687 Oviedo Street is pet friendly.
Does 9687 Oviedo Street offer parking?
Yes, 9687 Oviedo Street offers parking.
Does 9687 Oviedo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9687 Oviedo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9687 Oviedo Street have a pool?
No, 9687 Oviedo Street does not have a pool.
Does 9687 Oviedo Street have accessible units?
No, 9687 Oviedo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9687 Oviedo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9687 Oviedo Street has units with dishwashers.

