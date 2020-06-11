9641 W Canyon Ter

Amenities
Bright, clean townhome with two bedrooms, two full baths, new hardwood floors, plantation shutters, open kitchen with new refrigerator, in-unit laundry with full-sized w/d, ample closets, balcony terrace, attached single car garage plus driveway parking and one assigned parking permit. Pets ok with breed and weight restriction of 40 lbs. Set in beautifully landscaped Stonecrest Village, with Country Club look and feel and lots of amenities, including spacious park and picnic facilities, large pool and hot