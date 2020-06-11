All apartments in San Diego
9641 W Canyon Ter

9641 West Canyon Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9641 West Canyon Terrace, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright, clean townhome with two bedrooms, two full baths, new hardwood floors, plantation shutters, open kitchen with new refrigerator, in-unit laundry with full-sized w/d, ample closets, balcony terrace, attached single car garage plus driveway parking and one assigned parking permit. Pets ok with breed and weight restriction of 40 lbs. Set in beautifully landscaped Stonecrest Village, with Country Club look and feel and lots of amenities, including spacious park and picnic facilities, large pool and hot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 W Canyon Ter have any available units?
9641 W Canyon Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9641 W Canyon Ter have?
Some of 9641 W Canyon Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 W Canyon Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9641 W Canyon Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 W Canyon Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 9641 W Canyon Ter is pet friendly.
Does 9641 W Canyon Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9641 W Canyon Ter offers parking.
Does 9641 W Canyon Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9641 W Canyon Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 W Canyon Ter have a pool?
Yes, 9641 W Canyon Ter has a pool.
Does 9641 W Canyon Ter have accessible units?
No, 9641 W Canyon Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 W Canyon Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9641 W Canyon Ter has units with dishwashers.
