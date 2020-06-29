9586 Pipilo Street

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Rancho Penasquitos Home - A stunningly renovated home featuring all-new hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite countertops, custom iron staircase, travertine-tiled bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and new fixtures throughout. Plus, a large backyard with huge covered patio and retaining wall planters, all tropically landscaped.
- 3 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bath
- 2 Car Garage
- 1585 Square Feet
- Central A/C
- Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room and Master Bedroom
