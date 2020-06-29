All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
9586 Pipilo Street
9586 Pipilo Street

9586 Pipilo Street
Location

9586 Pipilo Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom Rancho Penasquitos Home - A stunningly renovated home featuring all-new hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite countertops, custom iron staircase, travertine-tiled bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and new fixtures throughout. Plus, a large backyard with huge covered patio and retaining wall planters, all tropically landscaped.

- 3 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bath
- 2 Car Garage
- 1585 Square Feet
- Central A/C
- Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room and Master Bedroom

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5226538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9586 Pipilo Street have any available units?
9586 Pipilo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9586 Pipilo Street have?
Some of 9586 Pipilo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9586 Pipilo Street currently offering any rent specials?
9586 Pipilo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9586 Pipilo Street pet-friendly?
No, 9586 Pipilo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9586 Pipilo Street offer parking?
Yes, 9586 Pipilo Street offers parking.
Does 9586 Pipilo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9586 Pipilo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9586 Pipilo Street have a pool?
No, 9586 Pipilo Street does not have a pool.
Does 9586 Pipilo Street have accessible units?
No, 9586 Pipilo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9586 Pipilo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9586 Pipilo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

