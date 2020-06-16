Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Updated Condo Available Now in Desirable Mira Mesa - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/d81eac10ed/9586-carroll-canyon-road-264-san-diego-ca-92126-4904?iframe

Or call 858-239-0600



1 Bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit Condo located in Mira Mesa. This unit was previously remodeled and includes SS appliances, newer window treatments, wood laminate flooring and is approx. 604 sq. ft. Other amenities include a spacious bedroom with huge closet space, and is light and bright! 1 assigned uncovered parking space comes with this unit plus additional city parking on the main street. Includes all major appliances and has a private balcony area that is perfect to relax in at the end of a long day and it overlooks the pool. This unit is on the upper floor of this well-maintained complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area which features a large pool, large spa, and community laundry room. Water and trash are included in rent. This condo is within walking distance to Miramar Community College. Upscale shopping, parks, restaurants, and many wonderful amenities are nearby. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



CA BRE# 01859951



(RLNE3132738)