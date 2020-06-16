All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:16 AM

9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264

9586 Carroll Canyon Road · (858) 239-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9586 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated Condo Available Now in Desirable Mira Mesa - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/d81eac10ed/9586-carroll-canyon-road-264-san-diego-ca-92126-4904?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

1 Bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit Condo located in Mira Mesa. This unit was previously remodeled and includes SS appliances, newer window treatments, wood laminate flooring and is approx. 604 sq. ft. Other amenities include a spacious bedroom with huge closet space, and is light and bright! 1 assigned uncovered parking space comes with this unit plus additional city parking on the main street. Includes all major appliances and has a private balcony area that is perfect to relax in at the end of a long day and it overlooks the pool. This unit is on the upper floor of this well-maintained complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area which features a large pool, large spa, and community laundry room. Water and trash are included in rent. This condo is within walking distance to Miramar Community College. Upscale shopping, parks, restaurants, and many wonderful amenities are nearby. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CA BRE# 01859951

(RLNE3132738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 have any available units?
9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 have?
Some of 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 currently offering any rent specials?
9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 is pet friendly.
Does 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 offer parking?
Yes, 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 does offer parking.
Does 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 have a pool?
Yes, 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 has a pool.
Does 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 have accessible units?
No, 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 does not have accessible units.
Does 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264 does not have units with dishwashers.
