9580 Carroll Canyon Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath condo located just around the corner from Miramar College and Scripps Ranch High School. Spacious living room boasts wall A/C, dining area and slider access to the balcony. Cozy kitchen features tile floor, tile counters and appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher). Roomy bedroom has a large closet with built in organizers and ceiling fan. Peaceful community with off street parking and community pool/spa. Dont pass up this opportunity to live in one of San Diegos most desired areas, give us a call today!