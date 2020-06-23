All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

9580 Carroll Canyon Rd

9580 Carroll Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

9580 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath condo located just around the corner from Miramar College and Scripps Ranch High School. Spacious living room boasts wall A/C, dining area and slider access to the balcony. Cozy kitchen features tile floor, tile counters and appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher). Roomy bedroom has a large closet with built in organizers and ceiling fan. Peaceful community with off street parking and community pool/spa. Dont pass up this opportunity to live in one of San Diegos most desired areas, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd have any available units?
9580 Carroll Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd have?
Some of 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9580 Carroll Canyon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd does offer parking.
Does 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd has a pool.
Does 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9580 Carroll Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.
