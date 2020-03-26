All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

9554 Capricorn Way

9554 Capricorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

9554 Capricorn Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
3 BEDROOM WITH LOFT IN MIRA MESA COMMUNITY OF WESTVIEW - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with large upstairs loft located in the community of Sunset Glen just off Westview Parkway in Mira Mesa

This home offers hardwood and tile floors in all living areas and bedrooms except loft.
Loft upstairs is perfect for office, den, playroom etc.
Double sinks in hall bathroom.
Designer wallpaper.

The kitchen has
*Bright white tile counters
*Light colored cabinetry with large pantry
*Gas stove
*Microwave
*New stainless steel side by side refrigerator

Downstairs is the formal living room that opens to the spacious family room, kitchen and dining area
Just off the dining room is a large private patio with you own private spa and sauna.
There is plenty of room to entertain out side too.

The two car attached garage has a full size washer and dryer along with plenty of room for storage.

Located on a corner lot in the complex with guest parking located just across the street.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045

You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address.

DRE CA LIC# 01877647

(RLNE5262802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9554 Capricorn Way have any available units?
9554 Capricorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9554 Capricorn Way have?
Some of 9554 Capricorn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9554 Capricorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
9554 Capricorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9554 Capricorn Way pet-friendly?
No, 9554 Capricorn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9554 Capricorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 9554 Capricorn Way offers parking.
Does 9554 Capricorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9554 Capricorn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9554 Capricorn Way have a pool?
No, 9554 Capricorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 9554 Capricorn Way have accessible units?
No, 9554 Capricorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9554 Capricorn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9554 Capricorn Way does not have units with dishwashers.

