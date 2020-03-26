9554 Capricorn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub sauna

3 BEDROOM WITH LOFT IN MIRA MESA COMMUNITY OF WESTVIEW - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with large upstairs loft located in the community of Sunset Glen just off Westview Parkway in Mira Mesa



This home offers hardwood and tile floors in all living areas and bedrooms except loft.

Loft upstairs is perfect for office, den, playroom etc.

Double sinks in hall bathroom.

Designer wallpaper.



The kitchen has

*Bright white tile counters

*Light colored cabinetry with large pantry

*Gas stove

*Microwave

*New stainless steel side by side refrigerator



Downstairs is the formal living room that opens to the spacious family room, kitchen and dining area

Just off the dining room is a large private patio with you own private spa and sauna.

There is plenty of room to entertain out side too.



The two car attached garage has a full size washer and dryer along with plenty of room for storage.



Located on a corner lot in the complex with guest parking located just across the street.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property please contact K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045



You can also apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address.



DRE CA LIC# 01877647



(RLNE5262802)