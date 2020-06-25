All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

9480 Maler Rd

9480 Maler Road · No Longer Available
Location

9480 Maler Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9480 Maler Rd Available 07/25/19 Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bath Home in Rancho Penasquitos - Tenant Planet proudly presents this large, 2546 square foot, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent. The layout of the home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and the 5th bedroom downstairs that could be used as an office/guest-bedroom.

The home features beautiful landscaping and fully fenced yard. Located at the end of a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood.

The garage also boasts plenty of storage, and can double as the workshop you've always dreamed of. Moving into the house from the garage brings you into laundry room that has hook-ups for your washer and dryer.

Located in Rancho Penasquitos, only 20 minutes from Del Mar/Torrey Pines beach, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!

Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. More photos and 3D walk through coming soon.

(RLNE4987730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9480 Maler Rd have any available units?
9480 Maler Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9480 Maler Rd have?
Some of 9480 Maler Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9480 Maler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9480 Maler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9480 Maler Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9480 Maler Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9480 Maler Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9480 Maler Rd offers parking.
Does 9480 Maler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9480 Maler Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9480 Maler Rd have a pool?
No, 9480 Maler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9480 Maler Rd have accessible units?
No, 9480 Maler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9480 Maler Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9480 Maler Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
