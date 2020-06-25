Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9480 Maler Rd Available 07/25/19 Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bath Home in Rancho Penasquitos - Tenant Planet proudly presents this large, 2546 square foot, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent. The layout of the home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and the 5th bedroom downstairs that could be used as an office/guest-bedroom.



The home features beautiful landscaping and fully fenced yard. Located at the end of a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood.



The garage also boasts plenty of storage, and can double as the workshop you've always dreamed of. Moving into the house from the garage brings you into laundry room that has hook-ups for your washer and dryer.



Located in Rancho Penasquitos, only 20 minutes from Del Mar/Torrey Pines beach, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!



Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. More photos and 3D walk through coming soon.



(RLNE4987730)