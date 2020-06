Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful home is located in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos and within walking distance to Sunset Hills Elementary, Black Mountain Middle School, and Mt. Carmel High School. The home lives as a spacious two story with vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight throughout. Enjoy the open lot with an unobstructed view to your right. Easy access to 15 and 56 freeways, and few miles to Del Mar Beach. Shown by appointment only. Don't disturb the occupants.