Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

942 Camino de la Reina #21

942 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

942 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***New Listing:Mission Valley with TWO Master Suites!!*** - In the heart of Mission Valley, spacious condominium situated in gated community of Mission Gates. Perfect floor plan with dual master suites both with walk-in closets. Vaulted ceilings give a spacious feel to the light and bright interior. Contemporary in design the residence has a large kitchen with nook, fireplace in the living room, central A/C and 2 car attached garage with direct access to residence. Community pool/spa. Very easy access to 8 freeway and walk across the street for coffee, restaurants and shopping.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE2002018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Camino de la Reina #21 have any available units?
942 Camino de la Reina #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 Camino de la Reina #21 have?
Some of 942 Camino de la Reina #21's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Camino de la Reina #21 currently offering any rent specials?
942 Camino de la Reina #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Camino de la Reina #21 pet-friendly?
No, 942 Camino de la Reina #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 942 Camino de la Reina #21 offer parking?
Yes, 942 Camino de la Reina #21 offers parking.
Does 942 Camino de la Reina #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Camino de la Reina #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Camino de la Reina #21 have a pool?
Yes, 942 Camino de la Reina #21 has a pool.
Does 942 Camino de la Reina #21 have accessible units?
No, 942 Camino de la Reina #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Camino de la Reina #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Camino de la Reina #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
