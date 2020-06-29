All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9415 Black Hills Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9415 Black Hills Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

9415 Black Hills Way

9415 Black Hills Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9415 Black Hills Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Description

Rancho Penasquitos Single Family Home! Two-story home with loft overlooking living room features laminate wood and travertine tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, vaulted ceiling, formal and family dining room, wet-bar, 3 fireplaces, large covered patio and small fenced yard. Kitchen has pantry, white tile countertops and light wood cabinetry Refrigerator included . Laundry room for tenant convenience. Most of backyard is on a sloped hillside enhancing privacy. The master bedroom features double door entry, fireplace, vaulted ceiling his and hers closets (1 big walk-in and 1 large standard closet). Extra spacious master bath has dual sink vanity, separate tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs and full bath with dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo. Close to Rancho Penaquitos Town Center, YMCA, library and walking distance schools. Quick easy freeway access to 56 and close to 15.
$ 3,250 Per Month

Property Size: 2600

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Deposit: $3200

Amenities

Dishwasher
Range
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Yard
Patio
Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Black Hills Way have any available units?
9415 Black Hills Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9415 Black Hills Way have?
Some of 9415 Black Hills Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Black Hills Way currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Black Hills Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Black Hills Way pet-friendly?
No, 9415 Black Hills Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9415 Black Hills Way offer parking?
No, 9415 Black Hills Way does not offer parking.
Does 9415 Black Hills Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 Black Hills Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Black Hills Way have a pool?
No, 9415 Black Hills Way does not have a pool.
Does 9415 Black Hills Way have accessible units?
No, 9415 Black Hills Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Black Hills Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 Black Hills Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University