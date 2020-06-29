9415 Black Hills Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Description



Rancho Penasquitos Single Family Home! Two-story home with loft overlooking living room features laminate wood and travertine tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, vaulted ceiling, formal and family dining room, wet-bar, 3 fireplaces, large covered patio and small fenced yard. Kitchen has pantry, white tile countertops and light wood cabinetry Refrigerator included . Laundry room for tenant convenience. Most of backyard is on a sloped hillside enhancing privacy. The master bedroom features double door entry, fireplace, vaulted ceiling his and hers closets (1 big walk-in and 1 large standard closet). Extra spacious master bath has dual sink vanity, separate tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs and full bath with dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo. Close to Rancho Penaquitos Town Center, YMCA, library and walking distance schools. Quick easy freeway access to 56 and close to 15.

$ 3,250 Per Month



Property Size: 2600



Bedrooms: 4



Bathrooms: 2.5



Deposit: $3200



Amenities



Dishwasher

Range

Washer & Dryer Hookup

Yard

Patio

Balcony