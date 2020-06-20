9406 Laurentian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Carmel Valley Beautiful Home For Lease 4+ Bedrooms 3 Baths $4500 Unfurnished $5000 Furnished - This unique custom built ocean view home is just one block away from Carmel Mountain High School and sits on a hill with a panoramic view. Perfect for a small family, it offers 2956 sq ft. of renewed living space, with a three car garage. It offers a well-equipped open concept granite large kitchen. Huge windows bring sunlight into the stunning living room which features natural stone flooring, with burning fireplace.



The house includes 4+ bedrooms, optional 5th bedroom and 3 bathrooms, the spacious master bedroom has great ocean views, access to a balcony, and a custom granite en-suite complete with a walk-in closet and a Jacuzzi tub. The other 4 bedrooms are of good size and will easily fit a queen bed with accessories. The last bedroom is located on the first floor and can be converted into a large office space.



The backyard wraps the entire front of the home to maximize outdoor living. From it, you have a 180 unobstructed view where you can watch the eagles soar, sunsets or use the custom built barbecue place and have dinner and enjoy one of the best views in the area. Available for $4500 Unfurnished or $5000 Fully Furnished



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769824)