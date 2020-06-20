All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9406 Laurentian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9406 Laurentian Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

9406 Laurentian Drive

9406 Laurentian Drive · (760) 295-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9406 Laurentian Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9406 Laurentian Drive · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Carmel Valley Beautiful Home For Lease 4+ Bedrooms 3 Baths $4500 Unfurnished $5000 Furnished - This unique custom built ocean view home is just one block away from Carmel Mountain High School and sits on a hill with a panoramic view. Perfect for a small family, it offers 2956 sq ft. of renewed living space, with a three car garage. It offers a well-equipped open concept granite large kitchen. Huge windows bring sunlight into the stunning living room which features natural stone flooring, with burning fireplace.

The house includes 4+ bedrooms, optional 5th bedroom and 3 bathrooms, the spacious master bedroom has great ocean views, access to a balcony, and a custom granite en-suite complete with a walk-in closet and a Jacuzzi tub. The other 4 bedrooms are of good size and will easily fit a queen bed with accessories. The last bedroom is located on the first floor and can be converted into a large office space.

The backyard wraps the entire front of the home to maximize outdoor living. From it, you have a 180 unobstructed view where you can watch the eagles soar, sunsets or use the custom built barbecue place and have dinner and enjoy one of the best views in the area. Available for $4500 Unfurnished or $5000 Fully Furnished

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 Laurentian Drive have any available units?
9406 Laurentian Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9406 Laurentian Drive have?
Some of 9406 Laurentian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 Laurentian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Laurentian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Laurentian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9406 Laurentian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9406 Laurentian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9406 Laurentian Drive does offer parking.
Does 9406 Laurentian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Laurentian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Laurentian Drive have a pool?
No, 9406 Laurentian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9406 Laurentian Drive have accessible units?
No, 9406 Laurentian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Laurentian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9406 Laurentian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9406 Laurentian Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity