9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110

9360 Babauta Rd Unit 110 Available 06/01/20 Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful Home in Rancho Penasquitos Available June 1st!!!



Home Features:

* 1679 sq ft of living space

* Family & Living Room on the first floor

* Master & Guest bedrooms on the second floor

* Laminate flooring on stairs and entire 2nd floor

* Master Bedroom has high ceiling and skylight

* Tile floors in Kitchen, Bathrooms and entire first floor

* Swimming pool view from Master & a Guest bedroom

* Swimming pool and hot tub in the community

* Upgraded Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances - Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

* Full size washer and dryer

* Fireplace in the living room

* Central Cooling & Heating

* Two car garage



Very desirable location in safe, quiet and family friendly area.

* Walking distance to Canyonside Community Park

* Easy access to I-15 & 56 freeways

* Intersection of Black Mountain Rd and Mercy Rd



And best of all No Water and Trash bills ever.



Rent - $3300 per month



Tenants responsible for paying all other utilities.



Please contact home owners to submit an application. 1 year lease offered. Willing to offer long term lease if preferred.



Applicants must meet income and credit criteria with no history of evictions or felonies. Please be ready to provide financial statements, recent pay stubs and recent W-2's. Small pets allowed with additional deposit and owners approval.



Move in ready. Available June 1st - Come make this your home.



(RLNE5780697)