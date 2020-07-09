All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110

9360 Babauta Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9360 Babauta Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
9360 Babauta Rd Unit 110 Available 06/01/20 Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful Home in Rancho Penasquitos Available June 1st!!!

Home Features:
* 1679 sq ft of living space
* Family & Living Room on the first floor
* Master & Guest bedrooms on the second floor
* Laminate flooring on stairs and entire 2nd floor
* Master Bedroom has high ceiling and skylight
* Tile floors in Kitchen, Bathrooms and entire first floor
* Swimming pool view from Master & a Guest bedroom
* Swimming pool and hot tub in the community
* Upgraded Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances - Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Full size washer and dryer
* Fireplace in the living room
* Central Cooling & Heating
* Two car garage

Very desirable location in safe, quiet and family friendly area.
* Walking distance to Canyonside Community Park
* Easy access to I-15 & 56 freeways
* Intersection of Black Mountain Rd and Mercy Rd

And best of all No Water and Trash bills ever.

Rent - $3300 per month

Tenants responsible for paying all other utilities.

Please contact home owners to submit an application. 1 year lease offered. Willing to offer long term lease if preferred.

Applicants must meet income and credit criteria with no history of evictions or felonies. Please be ready to provide financial statements, recent pay stubs and recent W-2's. Small pets allowed with additional deposit and owners approval.

Move in ready. Available June 1st - Come make this your home.

(RLNE5780697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 have any available units?
9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 have?
Some of 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 currently offering any rent specials?
9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 is pet friendly.
Does 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 offer parking?
Yes, 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 offers parking.
Does 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 have a pool?
Yes, 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 has a pool.
Does 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 have accessible units?
No, 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9360 Babauta Rd Apt 110 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University