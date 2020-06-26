9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203

Amenities

Gorgeous upgraded Condo - With All Appliance- Washer/ Dryer/ Refrigerator/Microwave/



Rent $2300

Deposit $2300



Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Full bathroom Condominium for rent in the beautiful Casablanca Complex in Rancho Penasquitos.



Casablanca condos offer a gorgeous upstairs unit that is fully upgraded. Granite counter tops, high ceiling, mirrored closet doors, designer paint lighting and window treatment with fire place.

This home offers a beautiful open hallway to allow access to each of the rooms as well as a backyard patio with an entrance from the living room.



The Casablanca Complex is only minutes from the 56 freeway and is located directly across the street from a large shopping center, public library, police and fire stations, close to schools and the Rancho Family YMCA. There is plenty of street parking, but the unit comes with two assigned parking spaces as well (one covered with storage unit and one open).



* Home comes with an in-unit Washer and Dryer, as well as a dishwasher and refrigerator.



No Pets Allowed



