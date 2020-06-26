All apartments in San Diego
9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203

9356 Twin Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9356 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Gorgeous upgraded Condo - With All Appliance- Washer/ Dryer/ Refrigerator/Microwave/

Rent $2300
Deposit $2300

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Full bathroom Condominium for rent in the beautiful Casablanca Complex in Rancho Penasquitos.

Casablanca condos offer a gorgeous upstairs unit that is fully upgraded. Granite counter tops, high ceiling, mirrored closet doors, designer paint lighting and window treatment with fire place.
This home offers a beautiful open hallway to allow access to each of the rooms as well as a backyard patio with an entrance from the living room.

The Casablanca Complex is only minutes from the 56 freeway and is located directly across the street from a large shopping center, public library, police and fire stations, close to schools and the Rancho Family YMCA. There is plenty of street parking, but the unit comes with two assigned parking spaces as well (one covered with storage unit and one open).

* Home comes with an in-unit Washer and Dryer, as well as a dishwasher and refrigerator.

**** APPLY TODAY www.ezhomes.org*****

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc.

www.ezhomes.org
DRE #01976957
Office: 951-723-5549
EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 have any available units?
9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 have?
Some of 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9356 Twin Trails Dr. Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

