9347 Vervain St Available 04/06/20 Unbelievable View and Deck! Rancho Penasquitos Home for Rent! - Located off the 56 freeway, this home is beautiful and ready to move in. Enjoy the convenience of easy freeway access, nearby schools, parks and the Rancho Penasquitos Towne Center.



This home features plush white carpet in the formal living room and a rustic brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, white tile counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy cooking and looking out to your fantastic backyard and view.



The home also features beautiful marble tile in the family room and kitchen. Just off the family room, the sun room is another great space to enjoy the private yard and open views while adding more to the living space.



Upstairs are the three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom features full length mirrored closets and an ensuite bathroom. The other two bedrooms boast built in shelving to display your favorite items.



Outside, enjoy the upcoming winter months with your lushly landscaped yard. The fabulous deck overlooks the canyon, giving you a view for miles. This will be the focal point of your entertaining!



Renters Insurance is Required



