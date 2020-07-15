All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9347 Vervain St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9347 Vervain St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

9347 Vervain St

9347 Vervain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9347 Vervain Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
9347 Vervain St Available 04/06/20 Unbelievable View and Deck! Rancho Penasquitos Home for Rent! - Located off the 56 freeway, this home is beautiful and ready to move in. Enjoy the convenience of easy freeway access, nearby schools, parks and the Rancho Penasquitos Towne Center.

This home features plush white carpet in the formal living room and a rustic brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, white tile counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy cooking and looking out to your fantastic backyard and view.

The home also features beautiful marble tile in the family room and kitchen. Just off the family room, the sun room is another great space to enjoy the private yard and open views while adding more to the living space.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom features full length mirrored closets and an ensuite bathroom. The other two bedrooms boast built in shelving to display your favorite items.

Outside, enjoy the upcoming winter months with your lushly landscaped yard. The fabulous deck overlooks the canyon, giving you a view for miles. This will be the focal point of your entertaining!

Renters Insurance is Required

(RLNE1947737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9347 Vervain St have any available units?
9347 Vervain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9347 Vervain St have?
Some of 9347 Vervain St's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9347 Vervain St currently offering any rent specials?
9347 Vervain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9347 Vervain St pet-friendly?
No, 9347 Vervain St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9347 Vervain St offer parking?
No, 9347 Vervain St does not offer parking.
Does 9347 Vervain St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9347 Vervain St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9347 Vervain St have a pool?
No, 9347 Vervain St does not have a pool.
Does 9347 Vervain St have accessible units?
No, 9347 Vervain St does not have accessible units.
Does 9347 Vervain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9347 Vervain St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University