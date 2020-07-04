Rent Calculator
9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM
1 of 1
9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302
9346 Twin Trails Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
9346 Twin Trails Dr, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 have any available units?
9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 have?
Some of 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 pet-friendly?
No, 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 offer parking?
No, 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 does not offer parking.
Does 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 have a pool?
Yes, 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 has a pool.
Does 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9346 Twin Trail Drive Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
