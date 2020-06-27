920 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA 92106 La Playa
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful Craftsman Home By the Bay - Property Id: 258296
Location! Location!! Location!!! 2BR/2BA furnished home available in La Playa two blocks from San Diego Bay and 5 minutes from Sunset Cliffs. The master bedroom has two very large closets. Home is furnished. Neighborhood is safe and friendly. Easy stroll to countless dining options as well as nightlife around the Shelter Island area. Walk trails along the bay and catch the beautiful sunrises and sunsets everyday. Living space is warm and feels like home. Also includes a private front yard and shared storage space in the rear. Parking on the street is easy and convenient. No smoking on the premises.
Attractions within walking distance: San Diego Bay and Harbor Kellogg's Beach Shelter Island Sunset Cliffs Sportfishing Endless water activities
Iconic Restaurants within walking distance: Bali Hai Polynesian Restaurant Kona Kai Resort Humphrey's By The Bay
Utilities ~ $100/month Trash is free Option to hire gardener or keep up grounds yourself Cable and internet not provided Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258296 Property Id 258296
(RLNE5707143)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 Rosecrans St have any available units?
920 Rosecrans St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Rosecrans St have?
Some of 920 Rosecrans St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Rosecrans St currently offering any rent specials?
920 Rosecrans St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Rosecrans St pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Rosecrans St is pet friendly.
Does 920 Rosecrans St offer parking?
No, 920 Rosecrans St does not offer parking.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Rosecrans St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have a pool?
No, 920 Rosecrans St does not have a pool.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have accessible units?
No, 920 Rosecrans St does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Rosecrans St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.