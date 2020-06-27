920 Rosecrans St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Location! Location!! Location!!! 2BR/2BA furnished home available in La Playa two blocks from San Diego Bay and 5 minutes from Sunset Cliffs. The master bedroom has two very large closets. Home is furnished. Neighborhood is safe and friendly. Easy stroll to countless dining options as well as nightlife around the Shelter Island area. Walk trails along the bay and catch the beautiful sunrises and sunsets everyday. Living space is warm and feels like home. Also includes a private front yard and shared storage space in the rear. Parking on the street is easy and convenient. No smoking on the premises.



Attractions within walking distance:

San Diego Bay and Harbor

Kellogg's Beach

Shelter Island

Sunset Cliffs

Sportfishing

Endless water activities



Iconic Restaurants within walking distance:

Bali Hai Polynesian Restaurant

Kona Kai Resort

Humphrey's By The Bay



Utilities ~ $100/month

Trash is free

Option to hire gardener or keep up grounds yourself

Cable and internet not provided

