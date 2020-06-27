All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 920 Rosecrans St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
920 Rosecrans St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

920 Rosecrans St

920 Rosecrans Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

920 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful Craftsman Home By the Bay - Property Id: 258296

Location! Location!! Location!!! 2BR/2BA furnished home available in La Playa two blocks from San Diego Bay and 5 minutes from Sunset Cliffs. The master bedroom has two very large closets. Home is furnished. Neighborhood is safe and friendly. Easy stroll to countless dining options as well as nightlife around the Shelter Island area. Walk trails along the bay and catch the beautiful sunrises and sunsets everyday. Living space is warm and feels like home. Also includes a private front yard and shared storage space in the rear. Parking on the street is easy and convenient. No smoking on the premises.

Attractions within walking distance:
San Diego Bay and Harbor
Kellogg's Beach
Shelter Island
Sunset Cliffs
Sportfishing
Endless water activities

Iconic Restaurants within walking distance:
Bali Hai Polynesian Restaurant
Kona Kai Resort
Humphrey's By The Bay

Utilities ~ $100/month
Trash is free
Option to hire gardener or keep up grounds yourself
Cable and internet not provided
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258296
Property Id 258296

(RLNE5707143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Rosecrans St have any available units?
920 Rosecrans St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Rosecrans St have?
Some of 920 Rosecrans St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Rosecrans St currently offering any rent specials?
920 Rosecrans St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Rosecrans St pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Rosecrans St is pet friendly.
Does 920 Rosecrans St offer parking?
No, 920 Rosecrans St does not offer parking.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Rosecrans St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have a pool?
No, 920 Rosecrans St does not have a pool.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have accessible units?
No, 920 Rosecrans St does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Rosecrans St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Rosecrans St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University