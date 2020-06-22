All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

916 Thomas Ave

916 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

916 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
About the property
Steps to the sand, beach, and boardwalk! Beautiful upgraded villa apartment complete with private fenced in backyard. Includes two designated private parking spaces. AIR CONDITIONED! All appliances modern. All flooring tiled in travertine sealed porcelain. Includes High Speed Broadband Internet, and complete TV package. Top of the line beds and mattresses. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a walk in closet. Incredible location one block off the sand. This gives you privacy AND THE BEACH. Laundry room on site. All one story with no neighbors above or below. Spacious grounds for open and airy living
Amenities
GENERAL

A/C
WiFi
TV
Shower
Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

