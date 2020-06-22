916 Thomas Ave

Amenities
About the property
Steps to the sand, beach, and boardwalk! Beautiful upgraded villa apartment complete with private fenced in backyard. Includes two designated private parking spaces. AIR CONDITIONED! All appliances modern. All flooring tiled in travertine sealed porcelain. Includes High Speed Broadband Internet, and complete TV package. Top of the line beds and mattresses. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a walk in closet. Incredible location one block off the sand. This gives you privacy AND THE BEACH. Laundry room on site. All one story with no neighbors above or below. Spacious grounds for open and airy living
GENERAL
A/C
WiFi
TV
Shower
Kitchen