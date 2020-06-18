All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

9117 Hector Ave

9117 Hector Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9117 Hector Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED HOUSE W/ PANORAMIC RUFFIN CANYON VIEWS IN SERRA MESA! - Located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood, recently renovated with an open floor plan with a new kitchen, beautiful new wood cabinets, quartz countertop, new tile flooring, new double pane windows, new recess lights, new closet doors, and a fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Kitchen includes new stainless appliances. You'll be the first ones to enjoy this brand new beautiful remodel. Get all the benefits of buying a new home without the big downpayment! Both Bathrooms remodelled. Conveniently located 5 minutes driving to the Stadium, Costco, Ikea, and Lowes, with nearby freeway access.

Very quiet neighborhood with little car traffic and great breeze from the canyon. One of a kind opportunity to make a rental house your very own home.

ROOM DIMENSIONS:
- Master BR - 11x13
- 2nd BR - 13x10
- 3rd BR - 10x9

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease to start, then option for short term or 1 year lease extensions
- 1st month's rent plus deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage of $100,000 in personal liability with High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have each have their own individual policy.

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
- No smokers, no evictions, good rental reference
- No collections, credit must be in good standing, 650+ score
- Gross pretax income must be 2.8x the monthly rent

PARKING - Garage and driveway

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave/hood, Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

UTILITIES - Tenant pays SDGE and water/sewer. Trash service is included.

PET POLICY - No animals

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
Apply at www.hightideprop.com. We will need an application for each adult (18+ years old) and there is a $35 fee for each application. We will also need proof of income (last two months of paystubs or last year's tax return) and proof of ID attached to each application.

(RLNE5171968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Hector Ave have any available units?
9117 Hector Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9117 Hector Ave have?
Some of 9117 Hector Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Hector Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Hector Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Hector Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9117 Hector Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9117 Hector Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9117 Hector Ave offers parking.
Does 9117 Hector Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 Hector Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Hector Ave have a pool?
No, 9117 Hector Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9117 Hector Ave have accessible units?
No, 9117 Hector Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Hector Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9117 Hector Ave has units with dishwashers.

