9117 Hector Ave

NEWLY RENOVATED HOUSE W/ PANORAMIC RUFFIN CANYON VIEWS IN SERRA MESA! - Located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood, recently renovated with an open floor plan with a new kitchen, beautiful new wood cabinets, quartz countertop, new tile flooring, new double pane windows, new recess lights, new closet doors, and a fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Kitchen includes new stainless appliances. You'll be the first ones to enjoy this brand new beautiful remodel. Get all the benefits of buying a new home without the big downpayment! Both Bathrooms remodelled. Conveniently located 5 minutes driving to the Stadium, Costco, Ikea, and Lowes, with nearby freeway access.



Very quiet neighborhood with little car traffic and great breeze from the canyon. One of a kind opportunity to make a rental house your very own home.



ROOM DIMENSIONS:

- Master BR - 11x13

- 2nd BR - 13x10

- 3rd BR - 10x9



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease to start, then option for short term or 1 year lease extensions

- 1st month's rent plus deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage of $100,000 in personal liability with High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have each have their own individual policy.



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

- No smokers, no evictions, good rental reference

- No collections, credit must be in good standing, 650+ score

- Gross pretax income must be 2.8x the monthly rent



PARKING - Garage and driveway



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave/hood, Washer/Dryer hook-ups.



UTILITIES - Tenant pays SDGE and water/sewer. Trash service is included.



PET POLICY - No animals



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Apply at www.hightideprop.com. We will need an application for each adult (18+ years old) and there is a $35 fee for each application. We will also need proof of income (last two months of paystubs or last year's tax return) and proof of ID attached to each application.



