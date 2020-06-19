All apartments in San Diego
8994 Butternut Lane

8994 Butternut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8994 Butternut Lane, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
8994 Butternut Lane Available 05/01/20 3BR/3.5BA Tri-Level Townhome in Serra Mesa - Dual Master BR's, Newer Build Townhome, SS Appliances, Dog Friendly - ******AVAILABLE MAY 1ST*****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***

Located in the SERRA MESA

ADDRESS: 8994 Butternut Lane San Diego, CA 92123

**Built-in 2014**

CROSS STREETS: Paramount Dr.

3 Bedroom
3.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1995 SqFt
Townhome
2 Car Garage

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave - Built-in
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops

Tri-Level
Recently Painted
Gated Front Patio
High Ceilings
Vinyl Tile In Kitchen, Living Room, Half Bath
Vinyl In Full Baths
Carpet in Bedrooms + Stairs
Plantation Shutters Throughout
AC/Heat - Forced
2 Car Garage

1ST FLOOR
One Bedroom
One Bathroom

2ND FLOOR
Kitchen
Dining
Living Room
Half Bath
Laundry - Washer/Dryer

3RD FLOOR
2 Master Bedrooms

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking - Register Guest Online
Playground
BBQ's
GYM

CLOSE TO:
Parks
Restaurants
Hospitals
Banks
Gyms
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3195.00

PET INFORMATION:
(2) Dogs Max - 70lbs - No Cats(Firm)
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5638706)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8994 Butternut Lane have any available units?
8994 Butternut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8994 Butternut Lane have?
Some of 8994 Butternut Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8994 Butternut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8994 Butternut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8994 Butternut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8994 Butternut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8994 Butternut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8994 Butternut Lane offers parking.
Does 8994 Butternut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8994 Butternut Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8994 Butternut Lane have a pool?
No, 8994 Butternut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8994 Butternut Lane have accessible units?
No, 8994 Butternut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8994 Butternut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8994 Butternut Lane has units with dishwashers.

