Amenities
8994 Butternut Lane Available 05/01/20 3BR/3.5BA Tri-Level Townhome in Serra Mesa - Dual Master BR's, Newer Build Townhome, SS Appliances, Dog Friendly - ******AVAILABLE MAY 1ST*****
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***
***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***
Located in the SERRA MESA
ADDRESS: 8994 Butternut Lane San Diego, CA 92123
**Built-in 2014**
CROSS STREETS: Paramount Dr.
3 Bedroom
3.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1995 SqFt
Townhome
2 Car Garage
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave - Built-in
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops
Tri-Level
Recently Painted
Gated Front Patio
High Ceilings
Vinyl Tile In Kitchen, Living Room, Half Bath
Vinyl In Full Baths
Carpet in Bedrooms + Stairs
Plantation Shutters Throughout
AC/Heat - Forced
2 Car Garage
1ST FLOOR
One Bedroom
One Bathroom
2ND FLOOR
Kitchen
Dining
Living Room
Half Bath
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
3RD FLOOR
2 Master Bedrooms
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking - Register Guest Online
Playground
BBQ's
GYM
CLOSE TO:
Parks
Restaurants
Hospitals
Banks
Gyms
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3195.00
PET INFORMATION:
(2) Dogs Max - 70lbs - No Cats(Firm)
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5638706)