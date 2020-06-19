Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking playground bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

8994 Butternut Lane Available 05/01/20 3BR/3.5BA Tri-Level Townhome in Serra Mesa - Dual Master BR's, Newer Build Townhome, SS Appliances, Dog Friendly - ******AVAILABLE MAY 1ST*****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***



Located in the SERRA MESA



ADDRESS: 8994 Butternut Lane San Diego, CA 92123



**Built-in 2014**



CROSS STREETS: Paramount Dr.



3 Bedroom

3.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1995 SqFt

Townhome

2 Car Garage



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Microwave - Built-in

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counter Tops



Tri-Level

Recently Painted

Gated Front Patio

High Ceilings

Vinyl Tile In Kitchen, Living Room, Half Bath

Vinyl In Full Baths

Carpet in Bedrooms + Stairs

Plantation Shutters Throughout

AC/Heat - Forced

2 Car Garage



1ST FLOOR

One Bedroom

One Bathroom



2ND FLOOR

Kitchen

Dining

Living Room

Half Bath

Laundry - Washer/Dryer



3RD FLOOR

2 Master Bedrooms



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Guest Parking - Register Guest Online

Playground

BBQ's

GYM



CLOSE TO:

Parks

Restaurants

Hospitals

Banks

Gyms

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone/Internet

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3195.00



PET INFORMATION:

(2) Dogs Max - 70lbs - No Cats(Firm)

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5638706)