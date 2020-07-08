All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

8916 Alphecca Way

8916 Alphecca Way · No Longer Available
Location

8916 Alphecca Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8916 Alphecca Way, San Diego, CA 92126 - New on the Market- Great Location in Mira Mesa.

Centrally located in Mira Mesa, this home is ready for move in. Home is located close to freeways and shops.

This home features 5 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fireplace, fenced backyard and patio, double car attached garage, washer and dryer hook-ups. Owner will be installing a refrigerator and washer and dryer.

New flooring in bonus room and bedrooms.

Please email/call for showings.
vortega@propadvantage.com
760-908-2139

Rent $3,100
Deposit $3,400
$35.00 for application and background check 18+
$50.00 One time processing fee
1 Year Lease
Tenants are responsible for all "Utilities"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 Alphecca Way have any available units?
8916 Alphecca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8916 Alphecca Way have?
Some of 8916 Alphecca Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8916 Alphecca Way currently offering any rent specials?
8916 Alphecca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 Alphecca Way pet-friendly?
No, 8916 Alphecca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8916 Alphecca Way offer parking?
Yes, 8916 Alphecca Way offers parking.
Does 8916 Alphecca Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8916 Alphecca Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 Alphecca Way have a pool?
No, 8916 Alphecca Way does not have a pool.
Does 8916 Alphecca Way have accessible units?
No, 8916 Alphecca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 Alphecca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8916 Alphecca Way does not have units with dishwashers.

