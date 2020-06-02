888 W. E Street Unit 1009

Amenities
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 10th floor condo in Pacific Gate - Pacific Gate! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 10th floor unit with flowing open-plan living & dining spaces, hardwood floors, automatic window shades. Chef-caliber kitchen w/Wolf & Miele appliances. Master suite w/private bath. Includes 2 parking spaces. Luxury resort-style amenities including concierge, pool, spa, fully-equipped fitness center, sauna & steam rooms, movie screening room, business center, access to luxury car fleet & private boat share. The best of Downtown living!
