Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

888 W. E Street Unit 1009

888 W E St · No Longer Available
Location

888 W E St, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
concierge
business center
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 10th floor condo in Pacific Gate - Pacific Gate! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 10th floor unit with flowing open-plan living & dining spaces, hardwood floors, automatic window shades. Chef-caliber kitchen w/Wolf & Miele appliances. Master suite w/private bath. Includes 2 parking spaces. Luxury resort-style amenities including concierge, pool, spa, fully-equipped fitness center, sauna & steam rooms, movie screening room, business center, access to luxury car fleet & private boat share. The best of Downtown living!

(RLNE4850961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 have any available units?
888 W. E Street Unit 1009 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 have?
Some of 888 W. E Street Unit 1009's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 currently offering any rent specials?
888 W. E Street Unit 1009 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 pet-friendly?
No, 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 offer parking?
Yes, 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 offers parking.
Does 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 have a pool?
Yes, 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 has a pool.
Does 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 have accessible units?
No, 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 W. E Street Unit 1009 does not have units with dishwashers.
