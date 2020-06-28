8849 Promenade Place North.

Amenities

2 Bedroom Move-In Ready Townhome in Spectrum Center! - Elegant 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located in Spectrum Center. Gorgeous hardwood flooring! You will love the beautiful kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops and back splash. The entire home has been freshly painted, has new carpet in bedrooms, has a full size washer and dryer in the unit, and tandem 2 car garage. Master Bedroom closets feature "elfa" organizational system and dual sinks in master bedroom. Don't miss out! Available March 1, 2020.



(RLNE5582688)