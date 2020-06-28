All apartments in San Diego
Location

8849 Promenade North Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
2 Bedroom Move-In Ready Townhome in Spectrum Center! - Elegant 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located in Spectrum Center. Gorgeous hardwood flooring! You will love the beautiful kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops and back splash. The entire home has been freshly painted, has new carpet in bedrooms, has a full size washer and dryer in the unit, and tandem 2 car garage. Master Bedroom closets feature "elfa" organizational system and dual sinks in master bedroom. Don't miss out! Available March 1, 2020.

(RLNE5582688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8849 Promenade Place North have any available units?
8849 Promenade Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8849 Promenade Place North have?
Some of 8849 Promenade Place North's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8849 Promenade Place North currently offering any rent specials?
8849 Promenade Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8849 Promenade Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8849 Promenade Place North is pet friendly.
Does 8849 Promenade Place North offer parking?
Yes, 8849 Promenade Place North offers parking.
Does 8849 Promenade Place North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8849 Promenade Place North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8849 Promenade Place North have a pool?
Yes, 8849 Promenade Place North has a pool.
Does 8849 Promenade Place North have accessible units?
No, 8849 Promenade Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 8849 Promenade Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8849 Promenade Place North does not have units with dishwashers.

