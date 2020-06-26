All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

8760 Esplanade Park Ln

8760 Esplanade Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8760 Esplanade Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE NOW: 2 bed/2.5 bath in Kearny Mesa*** - Centrally located in Kearny Mesa, Spectrum Center, this condo has separate living & dining rooms leading out to a large balcony. Indoor laundry room has a full sized size-by-side washer and dryer. High ceilings provide a very open, spacious feel to the residence. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with mirrored doors and double vanity in the spacious bathroom with walk-in shower. Two car, tandem garage with visitor parking just steps from your front door. Large, park-like greenbelt is the view from your living room windows and secondary bedroom. A quick jump on the 163 will get you to downtown, Mission Valley or beaches. Small pet (under 20 pounds) negotiable with additional deposit.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4006329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 Esplanade Park Ln have any available units?
8760 Esplanade Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8760 Esplanade Park Ln have?
Some of 8760 Esplanade Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 Esplanade Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8760 Esplanade Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 Esplanade Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8760 Esplanade Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8760 Esplanade Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8760 Esplanade Park Ln offers parking.
Does 8760 Esplanade Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8760 Esplanade Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 Esplanade Park Ln have a pool?
No, 8760 Esplanade Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8760 Esplanade Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 8760 Esplanade Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 Esplanade Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 Esplanade Park Ln has units with dishwashers.
