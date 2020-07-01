8704 Ginger Snap Lane

Amenities

Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac and next to a neighborhood greenbelt area, this beautiful and well-kept twin-home on a spacious private lot is in the desirable Park Village community of Rancho Penasquitos. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths with approximately 1694 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as formal living room , separate formal dining area, family room with gas fire place, beautifully remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator is included). 2-Car attached garage with lots of storage space as well as a laundry area where the full sized washer and dryer are provided by owner; sliding doors lead you to a fabulous fully fenced and private back yard with a large patio area and new pergola for you to enjoy entertaining! Expansive master en-suite and generous sized dual-closest and remodeled bath area with a spa-like shower area; Additional amenities include wood laminate flooring throughout - no carpeting in the home, lots of windows and also sky lights so the home is light and bright; lots of storage, vaulted ceilings; Part of the Poway Unified School District with award-winning schools nearby; parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Although this home does not have A/C, the owner is providing a room air conditioner. Regular landscape service is included in the rental amount. Small pets will be considered by owner and No Smoking, please.



