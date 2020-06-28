8695 Stanwell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Lovely Remodeled Home Close to All - This single family home in Mira Mesa features custom paint, easy care flooring, faux blinds, and updated light fixtures!



As you enter through the front door, you are refreshed with a light and bright feeling! There is pristine beige tile in the entry way and in both bathrooms.



The front living room is spacious and adorned with laminate wood flooring. The front entry way also leads into your spacious kitchen, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen allows for added convenience!



The kitchen also opens up to your family room which features laminate wood flooring. The layout of this home is very open!



As you continue down the hallway, you have one full bath, and the three bedrooms, all with plush carpet and ample closet space. The second bathroom is conveniently located in the master bedroom.



The backyard is large and ready for a new resident to make it their own!



Pet friendly



Renters Insurance Required



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4136227)