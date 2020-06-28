All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8695 Stanwell St
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

8695 Stanwell St

8695 Stanwell Street
Location

8695 Stanwell Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lovely Remodeled Home Close to All - This single family home in Mira Mesa features custom paint, easy care flooring, faux blinds, and updated light fixtures!

As you enter through the front door, you are refreshed with a light and bright feeling! There is pristine beige tile in the entry way and in both bathrooms.

The front living room is spacious and adorned with laminate wood flooring. The front entry way also leads into your spacious kitchen, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen allows for added convenience!

The kitchen also opens up to your family room which features laminate wood flooring. The layout of this home is very open!

As you continue down the hallway, you have one full bath, and the three bedrooms, all with plush carpet and ample closet space. The second bathroom is conveniently located in the master bedroom.

The backyard is large and ready for a new resident to make it their own!

Pet friendly

Renters Insurance Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4136227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8695 Stanwell St have any available units?
8695 Stanwell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8695 Stanwell St have?
Some of 8695 Stanwell St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8695 Stanwell St currently offering any rent specials?
8695 Stanwell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8695 Stanwell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8695 Stanwell St is pet friendly.
Does 8695 Stanwell St offer parking?
No, 8695 Stanwell St does not offer parking.
Does 8695 Stanwell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8695 Stanwell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8695 Stanwell St have a pool?
No, 8695 Stanwell St does not have a pool.
Does 8695 Stanwell St have accessible units?
No, 8695 Stanwell St does not have accessible units.
Does 8695 Stanwell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8695 Stanwell St has units with dishwashers.
