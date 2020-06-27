All apartments in San Diego
8656 New Salem Street
8656 New Salem Street

8656 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

8656 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly updated condo with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Located in a gated community. 581 sq. ft. with 1 bed/1 bath. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Naturally lighted living area with a fireplace. Balcony with a washer and dryer in the storage closet. Community pool and gym. One assigned parking space located in a gated community garage. Pets ok!! Must see!

CABRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/25/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8656 New Salem Street have any available units?
8656 New Salem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8656 New Salem Street have?
Some of 8656 New Salem Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8656 New Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
8656 New Salem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8656 New Salem Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8656 New Salem Street is pet friendly.
Does 8656 New Salem Street offer parking?
Yes, 8656 New Salem Street offers parking.
Does 8656 New Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8656 New Salem Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8656 New Salem Street have a pool?
Yes, 8656 New Salem Street has a pool.
Does 8656 New Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 8656 New Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8656 New Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8656 New Salem Street has units with dishwashers.
