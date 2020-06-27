8656 New Salem Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly updated condo with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Located in a gated community. 581 sq. ft. with 1 bed/1 bath. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Naturally lighted living area with a fireplace. Balcony with a washer and dryer in the storage closet. Community pool and gym. One assigned parking space located in a gated community garage. Pets ok!! Must see!



CABRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/25/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

