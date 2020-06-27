8656 New Salem Street

Amenities
Newly updated condo with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Located in a gated community. 581 sq. ft. with 1 bed/1 bath. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Naturally lighted living area with a fireplace. Balcony with a washer and dryer in the storage closet. Community pool and gym. One assigned parking space located in a gated community garage. Pets ok!! Must see!
CABRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/25/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.